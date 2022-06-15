Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Nestlé S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:31 2022-06-15 am EDT
107.88 CHF   -0.68%
08:13aNESTLE S A : Feeding hungry people and building climate-resilient communities - Nestlé enters new partnership with World Central Kitchen
PU
06/09Nestlé To Deliver Additional Baby Formula To US
MT
06/07Former Nestlé Employee Accuses Unit Buitoni Of Unethical Practices
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nestle S A : Feeding hungry people and building climate-resilient communities - Nestlé enters new partnership with World Central Kitchen

06/15/2022 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By collaborating with World Central Kitchen (WCK), Nestlé will help feed hungry people in communities that have been stricken by extreme weather events related to the climate crisis. Nestlé will support in an initial one-year agreement and with a one million donation to its Climate Disaster Fund.

"We chose to partner with World Central Kitchen due to its close alignment with our business and our donations activities related to hunger relief and food access", said Nina Kruchten, Head of Corporate Donations at Nestlé. "Through its frontline work across the globe, helps ease increasing food insecurity issues related to climate change. And in keeping with Nestlé's purpose, does it through the power of food."

The non-profit has three areas of focus:

  • Providing meals to hungry people impacted by climate disasters. brings food, water and other resources to affected areas.
  • Building resilience in frontline communities. supports communities to feed themselves and helps farmers adapt to a rapidly changing climate. It invests in local food producers and teaches foodservice professionals and culinary students the model. That way they are ready to respond in their own communities when needed.
  • Changing the systems that leave people hungry and thirsty. works with local and state governments to take successful models and scale them up.

These efforts mirror much of the work Nestlé has undertaken as part of its Net Zero Roadmap. The company is not only addressing its own operations and product portfolio to reduce its carbon footprint. It is also supporting farmers and suppliers to implement regenerative agriculture practices and is scaling up its reforestation program, given that nearly two-thirds of its emissions come from agriculture. Nestlé aims to halve its emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

Some examples of 's work include the relief team that responded in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Batsirai which hit the east coast of Madagascar in February of this year. The team worked quickly to set up a Field Kitchen, which used fresh ingredients from a local market for meals and employed local people to cook. Another example is the team that formed a network of local restaurant partners to cook for people in need following extreme rainfall and flooding in Bahia, Brazil at the end of last year. And yet another is the nineteen food-related businesses across the Virgin Islands and The Bahamas that recently received grants, one of which was Sejah Farm of the Virgin Islands which plans to create an agricultural learning center.

On top of helping people impacted by natural disasters, also responds to prolonged humanitarian crises such as the one in Ukraine. Nestlé has also supported this effort, and the team has already provided over 27 million meals across eight countries to those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NESTLÉ S.A.
08:13aNESTLE S A : Feeding hungry people and building climate-resilient communities - Nestlé ent..
PU
06/09Nestlé To Deliver Additional Baby Formula To US
MT
06/07Former Nestlé Employee Accuses Unit Buitoni Of Unethical Practices
MT
06/06Baby formula crunch in U.S. forces scramble to boost supplies
RE
06/03FDA to Allow Import of 1.3M Cans of Gerber Baby Formula Starting in July
DJ
06/03Factbox-Global baby formula makers send products to restock U.S. shelves
RE
06/03Credit Suisse looks secure, Sonova could bump SGS in Swiss SMI
RE
06/02Factbox-Global baby formula makers send products to restock U.S. shelves
RE
06/02FDA Expecting 250,000 Cans of Nestle Baby Formula in June, July
DJ
06/01NESTLE : HSBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NESTLÉ S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 93 709 M 93 727 M 93 727 M
Net income 2022 12 049 M 12 051 M 12 051 M
Net Debt 2022 41 230 M 41 237 M 41 237 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 300 B 300 B 300 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 276 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 108,62 CHF
Average target price 127,92 CHF
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.77%299 804
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.72%80 918
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY21.33%46 519
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.67%44 237
THE HERSHEY COMPANY8.58%42 517
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-1.38%40 017