  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Nestlé S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Nestle S A : Food for thought? Nestle taps students and startups in R&D drive

08/30/2021 | 10:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Plant-based burger is seen during the launch of Nestle R&D Accelerator in Konolfingen

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Food group Nestle inaugurated the biggest site for its "R&D Accelerator" programme on Monday, aiming to work with startups and students to speed the development of new products.

The food industry has to be nimble to keep pace with consumers increasingly concerned about their health and the planet, who want to eat products with less meat, salt, sugar and fat, and made from natural, locally sourced ingredients.

Launched in 2019, Nestle's R&D Accelerator programme has 12 sites in eight countries so far. The site inaugurated on Monday, in the Swiss city of Lausanne, can host 20 projects per year.

A group of food technology students there presented their "tempeh", dim sum made from fermented soybeans, while employees showed off an energy drink made from olive leaf powder.

"Many trends are created by startups, they were behind the first plant-based products," Nestle's Chief Technology Officer Stefan Palzer told reporters. "If our people work with them, it creates an innovation culture, it's contagious."

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Pravin Char)

By Silke Koltrowitz


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 85 957 M 93 845 M 93 845 M
Net income 2021 12 127 M 13 240 M 13 240 M
Net Debt 2021 35 258 M 38 493 M 38 493 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 320 B 351 B 349 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,13x
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 273 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 116,36 CHF
Average target price 122,33 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.11.61%350 571
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.85%86 511
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-37.14%57 041
DANONE15.63%47 700
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.96%44 507
THE HERSHEY COMPANY15.30%36 187