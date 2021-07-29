Nestle S A : Half-Year Report 2021 (pdf, 2Mb)

Dear fellow shareholders,

Foreword

The Half-YearReport contains certain financial performance measures not defined by IFRS, which are used by management to assess the financial and operational performance of

the Group. It includes among others:

Organic growth, Real internal growth and Pricing;

Underlying Trading operating profit margin and Trading operating profit margin;

Net financial debt;

Free cash flow; and

Underlying earnings per share as reported and in constant currency.

Management believes that these non‑IFRS financial performance measures provide useful information regarding the Group's financial and operating performance.

The "Alternative Performance Measures" document

published under www.nestle.com/investors/publications defines these non‑IFRS financial performance measures.

Introduction

We would like to thank the Nestlé team for their continued commitment to meeting consumer needs and their relentless focus on execution. Organic growth was strong across most geographies and categories, with robust momentum in retail sales and a return to growth in out-of-home channels. Through fast-paced innovation, strong brand support, increased digitalization and stringent portfolio management we have built the foundation for delivering consistent mid single-digit organic growth for years to come.

Nestlé continues to invest for future profitable growth. We are creating a global leader in vitamins, minerals and supplements with the acquisition of The Bountiful Company's core brands. The expansion of our partnership with Starbucks into ready-to-drink coffee will open new opportunities in

a fast-growing segment. Our portfolio choices, strong execution and decisive actions on sustainability enable us to create value for all stakeholders.