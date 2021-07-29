Nestle S A : Half-year results

Press Release [Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Listing Rules] Vevey, July 29, 2021 FR | DE Follow today's event live 14:00 CEST Investor call audio webcastFull details on our website Nestlé reports half-year results for 2021, raises full-year organic sales growth guidance Organic growth reached 8.1%, with real internal growth (RIG) of 6.8% and pricing of 1.3%. Growth was supported by continued momentum in retail sales, a return to growth in out-of-home channels, increased pricing and market share gains.

out-of-home channels, increased pricing and market share gains. Total reported sales increased by 1.5% to CHF 41.8 billion (6M-2020: CHF 41.2 billion). Foreign exchange reduced sales by 3.5%, reflecting appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies. Net divestitures had a negative impact of 3.1%.

(6M-2020: CHF 41.2 billion). Foreign exchange reduced sales by 3.5%, reflecting appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies. Net divestitures had a negative impact of 3.1%. The underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) margin was 17.4%, unchanged versus the prior year. The trading operating profit (TOP) margin decreased by 20 basis points to 16.7%.

Underlying earnings per share increased by 10.5% in constant currency and increased by 8.3% on a reported basis to CHF 2.17. Earnings per share increased by 3.2% to CHF 2.12 on a reported basis.

Free cash flow was CHF 2.8 billion.

Further progress in portfolio management. In April, Nestlé entered into an agreement to acquire core brands of The Bountiful Company. The transaction is expected to close in August. On July 26, 2021, Nestlé and Starbucks strengthened their collaboration to bring ready-to-drink coffee beverages to select markets across South-East Asia, Oceania and Latin America.

ready-to-drink coffee beverages to select markets across South-East Asia, Oceania and Latin America. Full-year 2021 outlook updated: we expect full-year organic sales growth between 5% and 6%. The underlying trading operating profit margin is now expected around 17.5%, reflecting initial time delays between input cost inflation and pricing as well as the one-off integration costs related to the acquisition of The Bountiful Company's core brands. Beyond 2021, our mid- term outlook for continued moderate margin improvement remains unchanged. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase this year. Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, commented: "I would like to thank the Nestlé team for their continued commitment to meeting consumer needs and their relentless focus on execution. Organic growth was strong across most geographies and categories, with robust momentum in retail sales and a return to growth in out-of-home channels. Through fast-paced innovation, strong brand support, increased digitalization and 1/12

stringent portfolio management we have built the foundation for delivering consistent mid single-digit organic growth for years to come. Nestlé continues to invest for future profitable growth. We are creating a global leader in vitamins, minerals and supplements with the acquisition of The Bountiful Company's core brands. The expansion of our partnership with Starbucks into ready-to-drink coffee will open new opportunities in a fast-growing segment. Our portfolio choices, strong execution and decisive actions on sustainability enable us to create value for all stakeholders. " Group Results Nestlé Zone Health Other Total Group Zone AMS EMENA Zone AOA Nespresso Science Businesses Sales 6M-2021 (CHF m) 41 755 16 162 10 214 10 210 3 158 1 914 97 Sales 6M-2020 (CHF m)* 41 152 16 674 10 029 10 062 2 762 1 540 85 Real internal growth (RIG) 6.8% 5.3% 6.7% 6.3% 13.8% 13.6% 18.4% Pricing 1.3% 2.3% 0.6% 0.5% 0.8% 0.0% -0.4% Organic growth 8.1% 7.6% 7.3% 6.8% 14.6% 13.6% 18.0% Net M&A -3.1% -4.3% -4.1% -3.7% - 0.2% 15.1% 0.0% Foreign exchange -3.5% -6.3% -1.4% -1.7% - 0.1% - 4.4% -3.0% Reported sales growth 1.5% -3.1% 1.8% 1.5% 14.3% 24.3% 15.0% 6M-2021 Underlying TOP 17.4% 19.3% 18.8% 22.3% 26.0% 13.5% 7.6% Margin 6M-2020 Underlying TOP 17.4% 18.9% 18.3% 22.7% 25.9% 19.3% -28.6% Margin* 2020 figures restated following the disclosure of Nestlé Health Science and Nespresso as standalone segments from 2021 onwards (previously combined and presented in Other Businesses). Group sales Organic growth reached 8.1%, with RIG of 6.8%. Pricing increased to 1.3%, reflecting input cost inflation. Growth was broad-based across most geographies. Organic growth was 6.7% in developed markets, based mostly on RIG. Organic growth in emerging markets was 10.0%, with strong RIG and positive pricing. By product category, the largest contributor to organic growth was coffee, fueled by strong demand for the three main brands Nescafé, Nespresso and Starbucks. Starbucks products posted 16.7% growth, with sales reaching CHF 1.4 billion across 79 markets. Purina PetCare saw double-digit growth led by science-based and premium brands Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE and Felix, as well as veterinary products. Prepared dishes and cooking aids posted high single-digit growth, based on strong demand for Maggi and Stouffer's. Vegetarian and plant-based food offerings continued 2/12

to see strong double-digit growth, led by Garden Gourmet. Dairy reported high single- digit growth, led by fortified milks, coffee creamers and ice cream. Confectionery recorded double-digit growth, supported by a strong sales development in impulse products. Sales in Nestlé Health Science grew at a double-digit rate, reflecting strong demand for vitamins, minerals and supplements and healthy-aging products. Infant Nutrition saw a sales decrease, impacted by lower birth rates in the context of the pandemic. Water returned to positive growth, led by international premium brands S. Pellegrino and Perrier. By channel, organic growth in retail sales was 7.3%, moderating to a mid single-digit rate in the second quarter due to a high base of comparison in 2020. E-commerce sales grew by 19.2%, reaching 14.6% of total Group sales, with strong momentum in most categories particularly coffee, Purina PetCare and culinary. Organic growth in out-of-home channels was 21.3%, helped by the easing of movement restrictions in some geographies. Net divestitures decreased sales by 3.1%, largely related to the divestments of Nestlé Waters North America brands, the Herta charcuterie business and the Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice porridge businesses. Foreign exchange reduced sales by 3.5%, reflecting the appreciation of the Swiss franc versus most currencies. Total reported sales increased by 1.5% to CHF 41.8 billion. Underlying Trading Operating Profit Underlying trading operating profit increased by 1.3% to CHF 7.3 billion. The underlying trading operating profit margin was 17.4%, unchanged versus the prior year in constant currency and on a reported basis. Gross margin increased by 20 basis points to 48.8%. Consumer-facing marketing expenses1 increased by 80 basis points to above 2019 levels, following reduced in- store activation in 2020. Cost inflation also impacted margin development in the second quarter. Operating leverage, structural cost reductions, increased pricing and lower COVID-19-related costs offset these increases. Restructuring expenses and net other trading items increased by CHF 78 million to CHF 264 million, reflecting higher asset impairments. Trading operating profit increased by 0.2% to CHF 7.0 billion. The trading operating profit margin was 16.7%, a decrease of 20 basis points in constant currency and on a reported basis. Net Financial Expenses and Income Tax Net financial expenses decreased by 6.9% to CHF 416 million, reflecting a lower cost of debt. 1 2019 figure excludes Nestlé Skin Health 3/12

The Group reported tax rate decreased by 970 basis points to 17.4%, as a result of one-off items. The underlying tax rate decreased by 120 basis points to 20.2%, mainly due to the geographic and business mix. Net Profit and Earnings Per Share Net profit grew by 1.1% to CHF 5.9 billion. Net profit margin decreased by 10 basis points to 14.2%, as a result of one-off income related to divestitures in 2020. Underlying earnings per share increased by 10.5% in constant currency and increased by 8.3% on a reported basis to CHF 2.17. The increase was mainly the result of improved operating performance. Nestlé's share buyback program contributed 1.4% to the underlying earnings per share increase, net of finance costs. Earnings per share increased by 3.2% to CHF 2.12 on a reported basis. Cash Flow Cash generated from operations was essentially unchanged at CHF 5.8 billion. Free cash flow decreased from CHF 3.3 billion to CHF 2.8 billion mainly due to a temporary increase in capital expenditure to meet strong volume demand, particularly for Purina PetCare and coffee. Share Buyback Program In the first half, the Group repurchased CHF 3.1 billion of Nestlé shares as part of the three-year CHF 20 billion share buyback program, which began in January 2020. Net Debt Net debt increased to CHF 38.5 billion as at June 30, 2021, compared to CHF 31.3 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase reflected the dividend payment of CHF 7.7 billion and share buybacks of CHF 3.1 billion, which more than offset free cash flow generation and a net cash inflow from divestitures and acquisitions. Portfolio Management Nestlé is transforming its global water business, sharpening its focus on international premium and mineral water brands and healthy hydration products. On March 5, 2021, Nestlé completed the acquisition of Essentia Water, a premium functional water brand in the U.S. On March 31, 2021, Nestlé completed the sale of its regional spring water brands, purified water business and beverage delivery service in the U.S. and Canada for USD 4.3 billion. Nestlé Health Science continues to focus on building a nutrition and health powerhouse. On April 30, 2021, Nestlé entered into an agreement to acquire core brands of The Bountiful Company for USD 5.75 billion. The Bountiful Company is the number one pure-play leader in the highly attractive and growing global nutrition and supplement category. The transaction is expected to close in August. On July 1, 2021, Nestlé completed the acquisition of Nuun, a leading company in the fast-growing 4/12

functional hydration market. On July 1, 2021, Nestlé Health Science entered into an agreement with Seres Therapeutics to jointly commercialize SER-109, an investigational oral microbiome therapeutic in the U.S. and Canada. If approved, SER- 109 would become the first-everFDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Building on the successful global coffee alliance, Nestlé continues to expand the reach of Starbucks branded coffee and tea products outside Starbucks retail stores. On July 26, 2021, Nestlé and Starbucks announced a new collaboration to bring Starbucks ready-to-drink coffee beverages to select markets across South-East Asia, Oceania and Latin America. Zone Americas (AMS) 7.6% organic growth: 5.3% RIG; 2.3% pricing.

North America saw mid single-digit organic growth, with positive RIG and pricing.

single-digit organic growth, with positive RIG and pricing. Latin America reached double-digit organic growth, with strong RIG and pricing.

double-digit organic growth, with strong RIG and pricing. The underlying trading operating profit margin increased by 40 basis points to 19.3%. Sales Sales Organic UTOP UTOP Margin Margin 6M-2021 6M-2020 RIG Pricing growth 6M-2021 6M-2020 6M-2021 6M-2020 Zone AMS CHF 16.2 bn CHF 16.7 bn 5.3% 2.3% 7.6% CHF 3.1 bn CHF 3.2 bn 19.3% 18.9% Organic growth was 7.6%, with strong RIG of 5.3% supported by volume and mix. Pricing increased significantly to 2.3%. Net divestitures reduced sales by 4.3%, as the divestments of the Nestlé Waters North America brands and U.S. ice cream business more than offset the acquisitions of Freshly and Essentia Water. Foreign exchange had a negative impact of 6.3%, reflecting broad-based currency depreciations against the Swiss franc. Reported sales in Zone AMS decreased by 3.1% to CHF 16.2 billion. Zone AMS reported high single-digit organic growth, with a high base of comparison in 2020. Growth was supported by continued innovation, strong momentum in e- commerce and recovery in out-of-home channels. The Zone saw broad-based market share gains, led by coffee, pet food, dairy and Infant Nutrition. North America posted mid single-digit growth. The largest growth contributor was Purina PetCare, with sustained momentum in e-commerce. Its science-based and premium brands Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE and Fancy Feast all grew at a double-digit rate. Beverages, including Starbucks at-home products, Coffee mate and Nescafé, saw high single-digit growth. Frozen and chilled food recorded mid single-digit growth. Strong sales developments for Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and Freshly were partially offset by a sales decrease in pizza. Home-baking products, including Toll House and Carnation, saw a sales decline following exceptionally high demand in 2020. Sales in 5/12

