We have due diligence processes in place to assess, address and report transparently on actual and potential human rights risks across our value chain in line with the UNGPs.

We are committed to providing or supporting access to remedy when we find or become aware of adverse human rights impacts within our value chain as well as in the landscape/ jurisdictional initiatives and on-the-ground projects we support. We provide Nestlé employees and all external stakeholders

with a dedicated hotline, Speak Up, for raising grievances and seeking remedy. This communication channel is independently operated by a third party to ensure anonymity, when requested. We investigate all concerns raised and prohibit retaliation for reports made in good faith.

This Policy is operationalized through our Human Rights Framework and Roadmap, which aim to enhance our positive impact on the ground, with due diligence at the heart of our approach.

We take steps to identify and address actual or potential adverse impacts arising directly or indirectly through our own activities or our business relationships. We manage these risks by integrating controls into our policies and internal systems, acting on the findings, tracking our actions, and communicating with our stakeholders about how we address impacts.