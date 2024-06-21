Nestle S A : Nestlé appoints new Head of Investor Relations
June 21, 2024 at 04:09 am EDT
Nestlé appoints new Head of Investor Relations
Jun 21, 2024
Nestlé is pleased to announce the appointment of David Hancock as Head of Investor Relations, effective October 1, 2024. David will succeed Luca Borlini, who will continue his long and rich career at Nestlé in a new role focusing on retail shareholders and supporting the Nestlé share registry.
"I would like to thank Luca warmly for his contributions and commitment to the Investor Relations team over many years, and wish him every success in his new role," said Anna Manz, Chief Financial Officer of Nestlé. "I am delighted to welcome David to Nestlé. With his deep knowledge of capital markets and financial communications combined with broad strategic finance experience, David is ideally placed to lead our investor relations team in Nestlé's next phase of value creation."
David will join Nestlé from Deliveroo, the UK-listed food delivery company. David is currently VP Finance, Strategy & IR, with responsibilities including investor relations, sustainability, corporate development and strategy. He previously held the roles of interim Chief Financial Officer and VP Investor Relations at Deliveroo. From 2013 to 2020, David held senior finance positions at the Adecco Group, including SVP, Head of Investor Relations based in Zurich. At the start of his career, David spent 11 years at Morgan Stanley, beginning in sales and trading before moving to become a highly ranked equity research analyst. David holds qualifications in accounting, financial analysis and ESG investing, and has a master's degree in philosophy from Cambridge University.
