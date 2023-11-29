Nestlé today announced that it has developed N3 milk. Made from cow's milk, it has all the essential nutrients found in milk such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals. In addition, it contains prebiotic fibers, has a low lactose content and has over 15% fewer calories.

To develop the N3 milk, Nestlé used a proprietary technology to reduce lactose - a sugar found in cow's milk - through specialized enzymes thereby generating beneficial prebiotic fibers. Clinical studies showed that these fibers promote the growth of multiple types of bifidobacteria by up to three-fold, delivering gut microbiome benefits in healthy adults.

The milk has been introduced in a new range of powdered milks in China under the N3 brand. This includes a full cream and a skimmed milk product, both of which are high in protein to support a well-balanced diet for the entire family.

As people age, they require specific nutrients to maintain their overall health and well-being. Therefore, to support healthy aging, the Nestlé N3 range includes two products that are fortified with vitamins, minerals, and probiotics to support bone health, muscle growth and strength, as well as immunity.

Stefan Palzer, Nestlé Chief Technology Officer, says: "We are excited to launch this unique science-based innovation that contains all the key nutrients of milk but is low in lactose and contains special prebiotic fibers that are associated with various health benefits. This milk will serve as a base for the next generation of nutritious products which will benefit many consumers including people with lactose intolerance, and those who want to improve their gastro-intestinal health. It's also a testament of our efforts to develop cutting-edge technologies that can be applied across different categories, brands and geographies."

Nestlé is the first company to launch a milk product that contains prebiotic fibers coming from the intrinsic lactose found in milk. This was done through leveraging its strong global R&D capabilities, including in Switzerland and Singapore. Experts located at its R&D centers in Beijing, locally adapted the technology to enable the launch of nutritious milk products specifically tailored to meet the dietary needs and preferences of local consumers.

Many people are sensitive to lactose in China. Also, the country has one of the fastest growing aging populations. Research shows the aging populations consume less dairy than recommended by local Chinese dietary guidelines.

David Zhang, CEO, Zone Greater China for Nestlé, says: "N3 will transform the milk-drinking experience for Chinese consumers by enabling those with lactose and gastrointestinal sensitivities to enjoy a glass of nutritious milk without worries. We are proud to be the first market to introduce N3 milk. This further demonstrates Nestlé's unwavering commitment to continuously bring innovations that are relevant for local consumers."

The development of innovative technologies is part of Nestlé's efforts to explore novel ways to enhance the nutritional value of its products and provide consumers with tasty, nutritious offerings that fit in a balanced diet. N3 milk will be introduced in other product categories at a later stage, enabling Nestlé to support lifelong health and well-being across all life stages.