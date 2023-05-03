Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Nestlé S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:41:12 2023-05-03 am EDT
116.01 CHF   +1.27%
10:06aNestle S A : Nestlé inaugurates new research institute aimed at supporting sustainable food systems
PU
02:04aAnalysis-Investors see big Novo Nordisk stock boost if obesity drug shows heart benefit
RE
05/01Nestle S A : 3 Takeaways from Nestlé's CSV and Sustainability Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nestle S A : Nestlé inaugurates new research institute aimed at supporting sustainable food systems

05/03/2023 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back to Press releases
Lausanne, Switzerland,

Nestlé has officially inaugurated the Institute of Agricultural Sciences to help advance sustainable food systems by delivering science-based solutions in agriculture.

Speaking at the inauguration, Paul Bulcke, Nestlé Chairman, said: "We have nurtured direct relationships with generations of farmers around the world. To continue providing people with tasty, nutritious and affordable foods, we need to transition together to a more sustainable food system. The new institute will strengthen our expertise and use our global network to support farming communities and protect our planet."

With global food systems under pressure, there is an urgent need to accelerate new approaches that ensure a sustainable food supply for a growing world population while contributing to farmer livelihoods.

At the new institute, Nestlé experts screen and develop solutions in key focus areas such as plant science, agricultural systems and dairy livestock.

It builds on the company's existing plant science expertise in coffee and cocoa. Over many years, Nestlé plant scientists have been contributing to Nestlé's sustainable cocoa and coffee sourcing plans - the Nestlé Cocoa Plan and Nescafé Plan (pdf, 9Mb) - including the recent discovery of more disease and drought-resistant coffee varieties.

Nestlé is now strengthening this expertise and expanding it to further crops, including pulses and grains. The institute is also working with farmers to trial regenerative agriculture practices to improve soil health and encourage biodiversity. In addition, experts explore novel approaches in dairy farming that have potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the areas of cow feed and manure management.

" class="video-embed-field-launch-modal form-group">

Jeroen Dijkman, Head of Nestlé Institute of Agricultural Sciences, said: "Our goal is to identify the most promising solutions to promote the production of nutritious raw materials while minimizing their environmental impact. We take a holistic approach and look at several factors including impact on yield, carbon footprint, food safety and cost, as well as the viability of scale-up."

As part of Nestlé's global R&D network, the institute collaborates closely with external partners including farmers, universities, research organizations, startups and industry partners to assess and develop science-based solutions. The new institute reaffirms the company's commitment to strengthening Switzerland's unique innovation ecosystem.

Speaking at the official opening, Valérie Dittli, State Councilor of the Swiss Canton of Vaud, said: "The new institute is strengthening the Canton of Vaud as a center of excellence for research and education in agriculture and nutrition. It also contributes to the efforts that are underway to support farmers in the face of climate change. Agriculture is at the core of quality nutrition and in the Canton of Vaud we can count on an innovative ecosystem that brings together partners including agricultural professionals, schools for higher education and private research centers such as the one from Nestlé."

In addition to its new facilities at Nestlé Research in Switzerland, the institute incorporates an existing plant science research unit in France, and farms based in Ecuador, Côte d'Ivoire and Thailand, as well as partnerships with research farms.

Read more: Announcement of Institute.

Contacts

Media
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com

Investors
Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com

PDF press releases

Resources

  • Find related images on Flickr

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 14:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NESTLÉ S.A.
10:06aNestle S A : Nestlé inaugurates new research institute aimed at supporting sustainable foo..
PU
02:04aAnalysis-Investors see big Novo Nordisk stock boost if obesity drug shows heart benefit
RE
05/01Nestle S A : 3 Takeaways from Nestlé's CSV and Sustainability Report
PU
04/28After Reliance-Warner deal, JioCinema pricing, local content in focus
RE
04/28IT, Capital Goods and Public Sector Bank Lift Indian Equities to Close the Week Higher
MT
04/27Unilever sales beat estimates after price hikes
RE
04/27Hershey reports better-than-expected quarterly sales on strong demand
RE
04/27Inside a tub of Ben & Jerry's, Unilever's costs surge
RE
04/27Nestlé to Deploy Airbus' New Satellite to Monitor Reforestation Progress
MT
04/27Nestle S A : Seeding a Forest Positive approach
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NESTLÉ S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 97 143 M 109 B 109 B
Net income 2023 12 607 M 14 105 M 14 105 M
Net Debt 2023 49 876 M 55 803 M 55 803 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,3x
Yield 2023 2,70%
Capitalization 306 B 342 B 342 B
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
EV / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 275 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 114,56 CHF
Average target price 121,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.6.93%340 892
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.43%105 162
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.34%56 486
GENERAL MILLS, INC.6.14%52 492
KRAFT HEINZ-3.10%48 785
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-16.21%42 373
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer