    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
03/22/2023 10:35:05 am EDT
109.92 CHF   +1.83%
Nestle S A : Nestlé invests in Ganado solar project in Texas to help expand renewable energy available in the U.S.

03/22/2023 | 10:13am EDT
Nestlé invests in Ganado solar project in Texas to help expand renewable energy available in the U.S.

Mar 22, 2023

Nestlé invests in Ganado solar project in Texas to help expand renewable energy available in the U.S.

Today, Nestlé in the U.S. announced it is investing in Ganado, a solar project owned and developed by Enel North America in Jackson County, Texas. With Nestlé's investment, the project, which is the size of just over 600 hectares, or about 850 football fields, will add 208 megawatts of solar electricity to the U.S. power grid. It will help Nestlé advance its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its operations.

In addition to its direct investment, Nestlé will purchase 100% of the renewable electricity attributes, generated by the project's energy production. That's estimated to be an average of 333,000 megawatt hours per year for 15 years. This renewable electricity will be used to help power many of Nestlé's U.S. facilities, where household favorite brands, such as DiGiorno pizza, Stouffer's, Nesquik, Purina Pro Plan pet food and Tidy Cats cat litter, are made. The annual carbon emission reduction is expected to be about 126,294 tonnes of CO2, which is equivalent to the emissions of more than 27,200 cars per year.

"We will continue to accelerate the use of renewable electricity, including wind and solar, to source 100% renewable electricity across our sites globally by 2025, and to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050," said Howard Baker, Global Head of Engineering Service and Technologies at Nestlé. "Our investment in this solar project is an important milestone to achieve these objectives: we will use renewable electricity to help power our U.S. manufacturing facilities, while also contributing to increasing the amount of renewable energy available in the U.S."

Kate Short, Chief Procurement Officer, Nestlé North America, said, "We are continuing to accelerate our work to make sure we produce and transport our products in a sustainable way. Not only will our investment in Ganado help reduce carbon emissions across our U.S. manufacturing sites, but we're also proud that it will help expand the availability of renewable energy in the U.S., adding enough solar electricity to power about 24,574 homes each year."

The investment in Ganado builds on the company's 2020 investment in solar project Taygete I in the U.S. Nestlé will continue to progress its work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to use more renewable energy to manufacture its products.

Nestlé SA published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 14:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 98 027 M 106 B 106 B
Net income 2023 12 596 M 13 673 M 13 673 M
Net Debt 2023 49 654 M 53 899 M 53 899 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,8x
Yield 2023 2,89%
Capitalization 288 B 313 B 313 B
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
EV / Sales 2024 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 275 000
Free-Float 96,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 107,94 CHF
Average target price 119,62 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.0.75%312 621
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.77%92 473
THE HERSHEY COMPANY5.02%49 620
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-3.70%47 611
KRAFT HEINZ-6.56%46 599
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-16.33%42 453
