  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Nestlé S.A.
  News
  Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/03 11:10:45 am
118.65 CHF   +0.72%
10:42aNESTLE S A : Nestlé supports first pilot in European reskilling project
PU
11/30NESTLE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
11/29Galderma buys U.S. skincare firm Alastin ahead of potential Zurich IPO
RE
Nestle S A : Nestlé supports first pilot in European reskilling project

12/03/2021 | 10:42am EST
Nestlé is joining the Portuguese government, civil society and business partners in a reskilling pilot program to tackle unemployment.

The initiative is the first under the Reskilling 4 Employment (R4E) program, which aims to reskill one million adults of all ages in Europe by 2025.

The Portuguese pilot project will start in January 2022 at the Institute for Employment and Professional Training (IEFP) in Porto. Nestlé is leading an 'Industry Lab', dedicated in the first phase to specific training of maintenance technicians (electrical and mechanical).

Nestlé worked together with to design the course, providing theoretical and on-the-job information with its Avanca factory as an example. Nestlé will lead the stream, share information, find other partners to join the lab and lead on providing internships, mentorships, on-site visits to factories, and more.

The program in Portugal is driven by Sonae, SAP and Nestlé and the , in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security and other private sector companies.

was launched by the European Round Table for Industry (ERT) to promote the reskilling of professionals for the dual digital and climate transition. Other pilot projects are being prepared in Spain and Sweden.

Selected candidates will have access to the intensive technological training program that includes practical training in real work context and is accompanied by a company professional with experience in the field, as well as support from the R4E network to find employment after graduation.

For more information, read the full press release.

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 15:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 86 976 M 94 546 M 94 546 M
Net income 2021 12 123 M 13 178 M 13 178 M
Net Debt 2021 35 960 M 39 090 M 39 090 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 324 B 352 B 352 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 273 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.12.99%352 289
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.69%82 945
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-43.79%51 771
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-4.07%40 699
DANONE-0.84%39 236
GENERAL MILLS, INC.4.47%38 074