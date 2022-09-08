Nestle S A : TRANSCRIPT 255KB

NESTLÉ S.A. 2022 BARCLAYS GLOBAL CONSUMER CONFERENCE NESTLÉ FIRESIDE CHAT TRANSCRIPT 7th September, 2022, 13:30 CEST Speakers: François-Xavier Roger, Chief Financial Officer, Nestlé S.A. Warren Ackerman, Head EU Consumer Staples, Barclays This transcript may have been edited for clarity, and the spoken version is the valid record. This document is subject to the same terms and conditions found at https://www.Nestlé.com/info/tc

Nestlé 2022 Barclays Fireside Chat Wednesday, 7th September 2022 Warren Ackerman, Barclays: Welcome to day two of the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference. I'm Warren Ackerman, the Head of European Consumer Staples. I'm delighted to welcome François-Xavier Roger, Nestlé Chief Financial Officer, to the conference. Hope you all feeling rested, caffeinated. So, the format today will be a fireside chat with François and I, and then we're going to do a breakout next door afterwards for your questions. We'll have plenty of time for the breakout, so don't worry. So, we're going to kick off in earnest. Welcome, François. François-Xavier Roger, Chief Financial Officer, Nestlé S.A. Thank you, Warren. Question on: The state of the consumer Warren Ackerman, Barclays: So clearly, a lot going on. It's hard to know where to start sometimes. But maybe just a general question on the state of the consumer. What is Nestlé's general outlook for the consumer from here? And how resilient are Nestlé's categories, particularly to private label, which is a question that's coming up all the time at the moment. Maybe we can start there. François-Xavier Roger, Chief Financial Officer, Nestlé S.A. A good question, Warren. So, if we look at our performance in H1, actually, we have been positively surprised by consumer sentiment and reaction, you could see we had strong organic growth. But beyond pricing, we were very happy to see that our RIG has been very resilient. So positive RIG, positive for the two components as well, volume and mix. So very happy with that. Why did we get there? Probably because, first of all, we have strong brand equity. We have strong market positions. I think we have more than 80% of our business, which are in the #1, #2 position. And we are more premiumized than we were, 35% of our sales today are in premium products. It was 11% 10 years ago. So, it does help, all of this. I think that we activated quite a lot of pricing activities as well. But I think we did that well in terms of execution. We paid very much attention to do it in a responsible way, which means that, for example, if we had to put through a 10% price increase, we didn't do it in one go. We spread it; three times of 3%, for example, over a reasonable period of time. So, it was relatively seamless to the consumer. That probably explains why we did not see too much of a negative reaction. 2

Nestlé 2022 Barclays Fireside Chat Wednesday, 7th September 2022 Going forward, we expect that we could have possibly some negative reaction in terms of negative elasticity. A bit on volume and probably more on mix, which will be a reflection of downtrading by consumers. I think that we are a little bit more worried about Europe today given the energy crisis and the price of electricity and gas, which is going to impact certainly the purchasing power of the population in Europe. And if I look at categories, the categories where we have more less-strong positions, maybe we're not #1, #2 or a strong brand equity. Maybe this is where we are more likely to feel a little bit more pressure going forward. Private labels have gained market share since the beginning of the year. I saw your very interesting report on that matter. That being said, they have gained essentially market share that they had lost during the pandemic. So, there's no major concern at this stage, but this is something that we are monitoring very carefully. We have a range of products which is deep enough and wide enough, we believe, to accommodate any downtrading by consumers, but that's something that we are monitoring very carefully. Question on: Cost inflation Warren Ackerman, Barclays: Then maybe moving to the COGS inflation question. I remember in the first half last year, COGS inflation was 4%. But the first half of this year was 14%. That's a huge number. Could you maybe break down that 14% and what the swing factors in the second half could be because we're seeing some spot prices coming down. Any early thoughts on '23? I know it's difficult. Just given where current spot prices are, that would be really helpful. François-Xavier Roger, Chief Financial Officer, Nestlé S.A.: So, we were indeed at 14% in the first half, which is big. We should be around 14%, 15% for the full year. We have a decent level of visibility today. The main items there are certainly dairy, coffee, but transportation and logistics and energy as well. So big items on the list. So indeed, we start seeing some items which are moving down in terms of pricing. I would mention oil, oil prices are today at a lower level than they were at the beginning of the year. Palm oil is down as well. Grain prices are down as well. But that being said, some other items are moving up. And if we look at energy prices, electricity, gas, I mean, they're skyrocketing, particularly in Europe, but probably all over the place as well. 3

Nestlé 2022 Barclays Fireside Chat Wednesday, 7th September 2022 In 2023, difficult to say exactly what's going to happen. But what we know already is that there is one other cost item that will come on the agenda next year, which is salary and wages. We have done some salary increases already, especially for blue collar workers in the U.S. and some European countries, but much more to come next year also, which is a significant item. The rest of it we lack visibility and we have a little bit of hedging and forward buying as well but very difficult to know. Now what I need to mention as well is that we know that in 2023, we will still have a significant input cost inflation coming from the carrying over of whatever we have received during the year 2022, that was the same applies to pricing as well. So, whatever we have implemented in pricing in '22, part of it will be carried over in '23. Even if the consumer is feeling it today, but it will be reported in our accounts for part of next year. Question on: Gas prices in Europe Warren Ackerman, Barclays: Okay. And you touched on the energy prices there. Maybe you can shed some light on Nestlé's exposure to the rising gas prices in Europe and any potential shortages. Just how much of your cost base relates to gas, in which region, which factories. Germany. If you can give us some idea about how you're trying to de-risk the situation. François-Xavier Roger, Chief Financial Officer, Nestlé S.A.: Okay. We are not a heavy user of gas to start with. But we have started to work on the case a few months ago, and we have identified about 5% of our global industrial footprint, which is potentially at risk. And this means around 15, 16 plants, predominantly in Europe and predominantly in Germany and Switzerland. So, we have set up a contingency plan and business continuity plans. There are two main things that we can do. The first one is to convert, whenever possible, the source of energy from gas to oil. And oil is widely available today, so not an issue. Whenever it's not possible, we will pile up inventory ahead of the winter. So, we can start piling up inventory now to make sure that we can supply our customers. Be aware as well of the fact that we are producing essential goods. So, this is the same as what happened during the pandemic, which means that if there are cuts in terms of supply, we are unlikely to be the first one on the list. That being said, we are very careful because if there is no gas, there is no gas. So, we need to be prepared. 4