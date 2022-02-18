Nestle S A : TRANSCRIPT 319KB

NESTLÉ S.A. 2021 FULL YEAR RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL TRANSCRIPT 17th February 2022 14:00 CET Speakers: Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé S.A. François-Xavier Roger, Chief Financial Officer, Nestlé S.A. Luca Borlini, Head of Investor Relations, Nestlé S.A. This transcript may have been edited for clarity, and the spoken version is the valid record. This document is subject to the same terms and conditions found at http://www.nestle.com/info/tc

Nestlé 2021 Full Year Results Thursday, 17th February 2022 Luca Borlini, Nestlé S.A, Head of Investor Relations: Slide: Title slide Good afternoon and good morning to everyone. Welcome to the Nestlé Full Year 2021 Results Webcast. I'm Luca Borlini, Head of Nestlé Investor Relations. Today, I'm joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Schneider and our Chief Financial Officer, François Roger. Mark will begin with an overview of 2021 and discuss the 2022 guidance as well as the midterm outlook. François will follow with a review of the full year 2021 sales and profit figures. We will then open up the lines for your questions. Slide: Disclaimer Before we begin, please take note of our disclaimer. And now I hand over to Mark. Mark Schneider, Nestlé S.A., Chief Executive Officer: Slide: Title slide Luca, thank you, and a warm welcome to our conference call participants. As always, we strongly appreciate your interest in our company. Slide: Key messages 2021 I would like to turn straight to the key messages for 2021. And in all modesty, I think it's been an exceptional year, with organic sales growth at the highest level in more than a decade and also in light of the significant inflationary pressures we've seen, a very respectable underlying trading operating profit margin performance. I won't go through all the details on the slide. But to me, the key message of '21 is that in a year that was still very much marked by significant pandemic-related and supply chain headwinds and issues, we navigated all of that. We delivered very strong financial results. At the same time, we kept investing for the future. And we did not lose sight of our key strategic priorities that focus around growth and innovation, portfolio development, and also increasingly, our ESG commitments in advancing the state of the art on those. So very strong performance your seeing underlying EPS growth of 5.8% in constant currency. And then all of that also then rewarded with another dividend increase of 5 centimes to CHF 2.80 per share. This is our 27th consecutive dividend increase and the 62nd consecutive year of either a stable or rising dividend. 2

Nestlé 2021 Full Year Results Thursday, 17th February 2022 So clearly, in a year that was marked by a lot of turbulence, another year of very consistent and dependable performance, which is one of the hallmarks of our company. Slide: Portfolio geared for mid single-digit organic sales growth Moving now for the next two pages to organic sales growth. So while the 7.5% for last year did stand out, I think, to me, the key message is that we now consistently will deliver mid- single-digit organic sales growth performance. We hinted to you in previous quarterly calls that we have now what it takes from a setup and portfolio point of view to do that. You see it reflected in our guidance for this year and you also see it reflected in our midterm outlook. So how do we do this? Well, it is essentially the continuation of investments in fast-growing categories and geographies, fast-paced innovation that's at par or even better than some of our smaller and start-up competitors, increased digitalization, market share gains as a result of that, and also portfolio rotation. Slide: Key drivers of accelerated organic sales growth in 2021 Taking a closer look at the growth drivers for organic sales growth in 2021. Let's focus first on the high-growth categories and channels. So to me, PetCare, Coffee and Nestlé Health Science were clearly the star performers in '21, kick the lights out when it comes to organic growth. PetCare and Nestlé Health Science delivering double-digit organic sales growth, and Coffee just a shade under at 9.7%. Let's take a quick look at all three of them because I think in addition to that stellar performance in '21, they stand to benefit from some mid- to long-term growth drivers that are going to be very beneficial to us. So PetCare, clearly, pet adoptions around the world are up in '20 and '21 during the pandemic, and that bodes to a permanent step-up and growth from a higher base when it comes to pet food and pet care products, hence, very good prospects here. As you know, we have invested significantly in meeting the capacity demands of this attractive and growing category. Coffee to me is the signature category to benefit from what I call the at-home revolution. That's the fact that aside from the pandemic and some of the lockdowns, as a part of more flexible workstyles and more work being done remotely from home even after the pandemic, more coffee will be consumed at home. That plays right into our retail strength. We may lose 3

Nestlé 2021 Full Year Results Thursday, 17th February 2022 cup of coffee out-of-home, but obviously, our market share in-home is so much stronger so we stand to benefit net-net from this development, which I believe is here to stay. Then on Nestlé Health Science, clearly, demand was up significantly at the time of the pandemic and continues to be very strong as people do have concerns over their health and they also want to boost their immune systems. But we also have increasing evidence that, that interest is here to stay. So a strong immune system, the benefits of that and taking good care of your health in a forward-looking way, I think both of these notions are very much on trend with consumers around the world, and Nestlé Health Science is ideally suited to benefit from that. Plant-based food, as you know, is something that we account for under our Food category, also good, strong double-digit organic sales growth. I think here, our foray into specialties has really paid off. So, we're not just offering the plain straightforward products, such as burger parties and chicken pieces, but rather we go into specialties, just think about, for example, our tuna or shrimp plant-based alternatives. We're also increasingly pushing into ready-made meals that benefit from high-qualityplant-based ingredients. So this is a good way to differentiate. In addition to that, we also have a strategy that rests on two pillars. There's the retail side of the house. Then, of course, there's also the out-of-home presence, which really benefits us. So very good position here for continued growth. I believe and continue to believe that plant- based food is one of these once-in-a-generation opportunities to revitalize and upgrade our Food category, and we're taking advantage of that. E-commerce. Some of you may have followed the event we had in November this year, so I think nothing much to add to the ambitious targets from there. You saw that even in a year and at a time when the pandemic is abating, the interest in e-commerce is on the rise, hence, our share of sales from that is also increasing. We're targeting another significant increase towards the year 2025. Bernard, our Chief Marketing Officer, and Aude, they are both very much into that. So if you haven't seen the presentation, I think it's still available on replay, and I would encourage you to take a look at that because it details the strategies behind our e-commerce push. Portfolio management, I'll focus on that on the next slide. But suffice it to say for 2021, two major steps. One is pushing deeper into the vitamins, minerals and supplements opportunity with Nestlé Health Science, and building that into a leading global nutrition and health platform, and at the same time, also putting the defining steps on the transformation of our global water business, trading out of some brands, trading into another one called Essentia. 4