Nestle S A : Transcript 279KB

NESTLÉ S.A. 2023 JP MORGAN FIRESIDE CHAT TRANSCRIPT 24th May 2023, 16:30 CEST Speakers: Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé S.A. Celine Pannuti, Head of Consumer Staples Research, JP Morgan

Nestlé 2023 JP Morgan Fireside Chat Wednesday, 24th May 2023 Celine Pannuti, Head of Consumer Staples Research, JP Morgan: Good afternoon, good morning. Thank you everyone for joining me today. I am Celine Panutti. I head the Staples Research at J.P. Morgan. I am delighted today, as part of our CEO fireside chat series to be joined by Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestlé. Good afternoon, Mark. Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé S.A.: Good afternoon. Thanks for coming out to see us. Question on: Managing volatility Celine Pannuti, Head of Consumer Staples Research, JP Morgan: Yeah. Thank you for hosting me here in your headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland. Mark, maybe we'll start with a broad question on the endless volatility that we see in the marketplace and from a macroeconomic standpoint. If I look at the sector and yourself, we have seen in the past quarter the hit from destocking, the hit from the normalization of consumption post-COVID, as well as your choice to decide to go for SKU rationalization and maybe some of the M&A that didn't work out the way it was expected. So what I would like to understand is, when we look at all of that, how do you make of those? Do you think that we could see those in the rear mirror soon or already now? Should we expect Nestlé's steadiness to come back? That's one of the features that investors are looking at for your company. Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé S.A.: Sure. Completely understand. Look, I think it's a good high-level question to get started. I think there's a few sub-questions rolled into that. Let me start on volatility. Obviously, the last three years, when you look at the combined effects of COVID, the war, inflation spiking, all of these are essentially 50 or 100-year events that were whacking around so many companies. Obviously, the gyrations were so strong that no company, even the most stable ones, was completely exempted from that. We were no exception. 2

Nestlé 2023 JP Morgan Fireside Chat Wednesday, 24th May 2023 I think we have done well under the circumstances, but obviously things have been gyrating up and down. Just look at, for example, how real internal growth skyrocketed in '21 and then how pricing has been taking over in '22 and at the beginning of '23. The important thing is that, relatively speaking, compared to the rest of industry and also compared to our sector specifically, I think we've been coping with these circumstances with what I consider to be, in all modesty, quite low volatility when it comes to the underlying stock performance. So when I try to look at hard measures like, for example, equity beta, it used to be in the range of 0.7 to 0.8 in the years before COVID. It has come down to around 0.6. So, that's telling you something. When I look at how some of our metrics, like organic growth and the components of organic growth and also our earnings, how they have developed and how the volatility stacked up against some of our industry peers, they're also, well while everybody was on somewhat different cycles, overall, the volatility in our metrics has been below average, while the total growth rates were actually doing quite well. So I think on that one, while no one was able to escape the geopolitics and decisions that were outside of our control, under the circumstances, Nestlé has proven itself one more time as a relatively dependable and stable, growth-oriented company. On the acquisition track record, here obviously there was a lot of attention on the two transactions that we pointed out in our Barcelona Investor Day, Freshly and Aimmune. We were very open about the fact that we did not fully meet our objectives there and have been continuing that full transparency throughout the Q4 coverage and Q1 coverage. I think this, is in my view, textbook ways of handling with things that don't fully meet objectives. Rather than trying to sweep it under the carpet or trying to gloss it over or switch the topic to something else, I think we laid it out to everyone as openly as possible, even though it's uncomfortable and unpleasant news. Let me tell you, the fact that these two have not met objectives is something that personally I take very, very seriously. I hope that was visible as part of Barcelona and the Q4 coverage. I would also like to point out that we didn't just bring the bad news. I think we attached a consequence to both of these cases. 3

Nestlé 2023 JP Morgan Fireside Chat Wednesday, 24th May 2023 So, in the case of Freshly, with the merger with Kettle Cuisine, there is a pivot strategically to something that looks a lot more promising for the next few years to come. That is catering to out-of-home environments that want to save on labor costs locally of food preparation. In the case of Aimmune, I think we've been very clear that going forward the growth strategy of Nestlé Health Science is going to be so much more focused on consumer care and medical nutrition, that we're not seeking extra new growth and acquisitions in the Novel Therapeutic area, where we had a below par performance. Overall, it's nonetheless a matter of pride to me that the acquisition track record, since we've done quite a few deals since 2017, has been a very favorable one. There's a number of metrics. Did it contribute to growth and earnings? Yes, it did. Did the vast majority of these transactions meet or exceed the business plan? Yes, they did. Did we overall create positive returns? We shared all these numbers as part of Barcelona. I think they speak overall, in spite of these two regrettable incidences, for a very favorable performance. Question on: Real Internal Growth Celine Pannuti, Head of Consumer Staples Research, JP Morgan: You mention real internal growth. Clearly, this year you are given a guidance of 6% to 8%, so organic growth that's ahead of your mid-term growth. Real internal growth has been negative in the past quarters, but you are alluding to coming back to positive as we look into the second half. Thinking of some of the points that I mentioned earlier about the SKU reduction or the Covid- related normalization have been hits to your performance. I think on the last one on the normalization, I think you said it will take four to six quarters to wash out. Just would like to understand, where are we in that journey? Maybe in plain words, do we expect the rate to be back to 2% to 3% by '24? I think SKU rationalization, there's already been a lot of discussion on that, but just one if I may. Could you give us some tangible evidence when you have cut the tails and pushed the heads, what has it brought to the business? Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé S.A.: 4