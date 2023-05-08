Nestle S A : Transcript 346KB

NESTLÉ S.A. 2023 BARCLAYS FIRESIDE CHAT TRANSCRIPT 5th May, 2023, 14:30 CEST Speakers: Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé S.A. Warren Ackerman, Head of Consumer Staples, Barclays This transcript may have been edited for clarity, and the spoken version is the valid record. This document is subject to the same terms and conditions found at http://www.Nestlé.com/info/tc

Nestlé 2023 Barclays Fireside Chat Friday, 5th May 2023 Warren Ackerman, Head of Consumer Staples, Barclays: Hello everybody. I am Warren Ackerman, head of consumer staples at Barclays. I'm delighted to be in Vevey in Nestlé's global headquarters with Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestlé. We've got a fireside chat. We've got an action-packed agenda. Thank you, Mark. We're going to try and get through as many questions as possible. So let's get cracking. Question on: M&A Warren Ackerman, Head of Consumer Staples, Barclays: Mark, first question. Welcome. Can we just start on M&A because since you've been CEO, you've rotated 20% of the portfolio and created a lot of value. However, there's been a few maybe missteps recently, particularly Aimmune where there's a write down happening. What lessons have you learned from that? What are the potential outcomes from the Aimmune strategic review and how are you thinking about the bioscience strategy within Health Sciences? The reason I ask this is because there is a little bit of concern about Seres, could it go the same way as Aimmune? What investors are asking me a little bit is has Nestlé taken maybe too much risk on some of the smaller deals and perhaps not enough risk on bigger deals? So it's a question around M&A and where we go on NHS and wider strategy on M&A. Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé S.A.: Thanks for coming out to see us today and good to have a chat and good to connect with our investors. So obviously, lots of good questions here related to M&A. Overall, while we were the first ones to admit that we did not meet objectives, in particular on Palforzia, it is important to point out that the M&A track record over the years has been, in my opinion, a good one. We've added to our organic growth, and our margin. More than 80% of our transactions met or exceeded the business plan. And even if you net out with the ones that failed, including Palforzia, I think there's been very good overall value creation here for Nestlé shareholders. We took Palforzia very seriously and I hope you appreciated that we were very transparent with it right in Barcelona and also as part of all the investor contact since. I think when we disclose the situation, we also attach the consequence right away and that is that going forward we're focusing Nestlé Health Science more strongly on the two areas where I think we have a strong market position, we have experience and every right to win, and that is Medical Nutrition and Consumer Care. There are some aspects to that strategy from the past like Zenpep and also Seres that I think are going well and hence given that those are transactions from several 2

Nestlé 2023 Barclays Fireside Chat Friday, 5th May 2023 years ago, there was no reasons to correct those. The deal with Seres is structured in very different ways from Aimmune in the sense that, after the upfront payment, a lot of it is related to milestones in performance, hence a much lower risk way of rolling those out. The product is approved now and so let's market it in the U.S. as we had foreseen. Generally, in that area of gastroenterology, so Zenpep and Seres, I think there's an established medical need and people are looking for better therapies, and hence the risk profile is much lower. But overall, related to Aimmune the lesson was, let's stay closer to the areas that we know we're doing well and try to expand those. There's a lot of growth left in those, and you see that mirrored in the expectations that we have for Nestlé Health Science going forward, where we still believe is going to be one of our main growth drivers. Question on: RIG Premiumization Warren Ackerman, Head of Consumer Staples, Barclays: Moving to Real Internal Growth with a focus on mix. I think the market is a little bit spooked about the Q4 RIG decline, a better trend in Q1 obviously. Can you maybe lift the veil a little bit and explain what's happening to volume and mix trends? My understanding having followed Nestlé is that you look for volume of around 1% and a mix of 3% which tells me that premiumization is really key to value creation. And you said yourself that that's the best defense to commoditization - premiumization. You're now at 35% of the portfolio that's premium. How far can that go? And is there any risk of pushing premium too hard in terms of pushing differentiation when consumers maybe are looking to trade down at the moment? How do you kind of square that? Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé S.A.: Yeah, so a few observations on that. I think the premiumization is strategy is something that we have pursued patiently over long periods of time. And I think it has served Nestlé and the shareholders really well. When we talk about premiumization in Food and Beverage, it may be different from other categories, where it's more outright luxury. Premiumization with us starts when there is more of a quarter of a price premium over the average midpoint price. And so, to me, these are everyday affordable luxuries and hence the economic impact, when there's low or negative growth, is not as strong as in categories where it's bigger ticket items, and where people really have to have disposable income and savings in order to afford them. So that's why what we've seen over the years, the premium segment has held up really well, even when there was stress in the economy, just like the value segment 3

Nestlé 2023 Barclays Fireside Chat Friday, 5th May 2023 has held up well. What typically gets squeezed is the mid segment and so from my perspective, no need to change that premiumization strategy. You're right, while we don't disclose the exact breakdown of Real Internal Growth into volume and mix every time, mix is one of the key drivers here. And I think it should be obvious that at a time like this, when you've seen significant inflation on the one hand, and the normalization from the COVID environment, that volumes were a little bit under pressure. If I reflect on Q4 and maybe that overreaction to the Q4 numbers, I think people saw everything too much through the lens of inflation alone, as if the low volume would have been a reaction to nothing but pricing. And I think the part that they missed is that just like we had some tailwinds going into COVID, as the world normalizes, it was very clear, and it was obvious to us, that there was going to be a period of four to six quarters as the world crawls out from underneath COVID where there was going to be a bit of headwind. So the cup of coffee for example, when you had five workdays a week until last winter, the winter of '21-'22 where you consumed your coffee at home. And maybe now you're spending two or three days in the office clearly, with our strong in-home market share, there was going to be a headwind. We always knew that. Question on; SKU rationalization Warren Ackerman, Head of Consumer Staples, Barclays: Maybe turning to SKUs because one of my big takeaways from Barcelona was the disclosure that you had 100,000 SKUs and 34% of them are 1% of revenues and then 12% of them are 80% [of sales]. So it's quite polarized. Given that, would you accept that perhaps Nestlé has a bigger tail of SKUs than of some of your peers? And what's the right way to think about SKUs and your plans to simplify the business? You have called out Canadian Frozen food? It's a big book of business, but investors are asking are there other Canada Frozen foods and could this actually be a drag, a longer drag, than perhaps investors perceive? Just interested in terms of the genesis of how this started, and how far through this are we, and are you having to address things that maybe you've got slightly out of hand over quite a long time? Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé S.A.: Yes, so here again, super interesting set of questions. And let me try to shed a bit of additional light on it over and above what we have shared in previous calls. So the sheer number, 100,000 even though that's materially larger than many of our peers, that alone should not spook you, because we're also, as a company, materially larger than many of our peers. And when you are in 10 + categories, and 186 markets, the fact that it's a very big number shouldn't be 4