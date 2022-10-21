Nestle S A : Transcript 395KB

NESTLÉ S.A. 2022 NINE-MONTH SALES CONFERENCE CALL TRANSCRIPT 19th October, 2022, 14.00 CEST Speakers: Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé S.A. François-Xavier Roger, Chief Financial Officer, Nestlé S.A. Luca Borlini, Head of Investor Relations, Nestlé S.A. This transcript may have been edited for clarity, and the spoken version is the valid record. This document is subject to the same terms and conditions found at http://www.nestle.com/info/tc

Nestlé Nine-month Sales Conference Call Wednesday, 19th October 2022 Luca Borlini, Nestlé S.A, Head of Investor Relations: Slide: Title slide Good afternoon, and good morning to everyone, and welcome to the Nestlé nine-months 2022 sales webcast. I'm Luca Borlini head of the Nestlé Investor Relations team. Today I'm joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Schneider and our Chief Financial Officer, François Roger. Mark will begin as usual with our key messages and discuss the full year 2022 guidance; François will follow with a review of the nine-month '22 sales figures. We will then open the lines for your questions. Slide: Disclaimer Before we begin, please take note of our disclaimer. And now I hand over to Mark. Mark Schneider, Nestlé S.A. Chief Executive Officer: Slide: Title Slide Thank you, Luca, and a warm welcome to our conference call participants today. As always, we appreciate your interest in our company. Slide: Key messages I'm pleased to report that our sales growth momentum continued to increase in the third quarter. As a result, we're now reaching organic sales growth of 8.5% for the nine-month period of 2022. As in the previous quarters this year, growth was primarily driven by pricing. We maintained our responsible approach to pricing, but further pricing steps were clearly needed to react to significant levels of global inflation hitting us. Real internal growth remained resilient for the nine-month period but dipped into negative territory for Q3 at minus 0.2%. Short term and in the face of extraordinary pressures, this is unavoidable and should not be a cause for concern. As we look at next year and beyond, we continue to work towards a healthy development of our volume and mix. François will show you later that our 3-year real internal growth average for this quarter, which is a good underlying growth metric at times of significant pandemic-related volatility, remains quite stable at around 3%. 2

Nestlé Nine-month Sales Conference Call Wednesday, 19th October 2022 Our volume growth, which remained positive in the first half, turned slightly negative. In addition to supply chain constraints and the super high base of comparison, volume development was reduced by active and conscious choices to cut the number of low rotation and underperforming SKUs. This strategy, which we call 'cut the tail to push the head', is one of our ways to counter cost pressures and supply chain limitations. It is one of several strategies that enabled us to limit the pressure on our underlying trading operating profit margin compared to the reduction we witnessed in our gross margin. Over time, this strategy is also expected to give us top line benefits through better on-shelf availability and visibility of our core SKUs. Next, I would like to turn to portfolio management. It has generally been a muted year so far. Our focus clearly has been on operating management at this challenging time, but I am pleased to report steady progress in building some of our growth pillars. Just this morning, for example, we announced the acquisition of the Seattle's Best Coffee brand from Starbucks. We have 4 years of experience with this brand since it was part of our highly successful global coffee alliance with Starbucks. Full ownership of this brand will now allow an even more complete integration of this business in our highly efficient coffee supply chain. In addition to the iconic premium brand of Starbucks, we have come to like this trusted brand a lot. It gives us a highly credible midrange mainstream offering that competes very effectively and protects the premium positioning of Starbucks. We have also patiently and steadily built our Nestlé Health Science portfolio this year, not in leaps and bounds, but with very manageable incremental steps. While we will focus on Nestlé Health Science in our Investor Day at the end of November, I would like to stress two key items today. First, do not overinterpret the current short-term organic sales growth compression. Mathematically, this had to happen after two years of extraordinary sales growth during the peak pandemic period. We had told you ahead of time that this was unavoidable. And compared to our plans, the slowdown is less than we expected. We also continued to gain market share in VMS, which bodes well for future growth. In an era of increased consumer health interest, all signs point to continued attractive category growth once the strong COVID quarters are lapped. Our acquisition models and valuations for the deals we made in this space during the pandemic fully reflect this temporary post-COVID growth compression. Second, I would like to reconfirm that we have no intention of turning Nestlé Health Science into a pharma business. While a few of Nestlé Health Science's products are prescription- 3

Nestlé Nine-month Sales Conference Call Wednesday, 19th October 2022 only, the vast majority falls firmly in the area of fast-moving consumer goods, which is our and your home turf. Nutritional supplements and vitamins in particular are fast turning into major branding and premiumization opportunities. We saw this trend early and are leading it with globally recognized and trusted brand names. Slide: Business as a force for good: Nescafé plan 2030 I will now turn to the Business as a force for good section on Page 5. Two weeks ago, we published our Nescafé plan 2030. Following similar efforts in our cocoa sourcing, you're now seeing us bring the power of regenerative sourcing to another significant category of ours, coffee. Building on long-standing work in the field of coffee farming, you see that regeneration is firmly taking hold in our leading global coffee brand, Nescafé. It is no longer something that is limited to premiumized and exclusive offerings. We're taking this approach mainstream to the benefit of all coffee lovers, farmers and farming communities, as well as the planet. Slide: 2022 guidance updated Before handing it over to François, I would like to cover the updated guidance. Following the strong third quarter, we're now in a position to raise the organic sales growth expectation to around 8%. While this is lower than our nine-month organic sales growth performance, I would like to assure you that this is not due to any particular concern. It simply reflects a healthy amount of caution at a time of significant economic and geopolitical uncertainty. All other aspects of our guidance remain unchanged and are fully confirmed. With this, I would like to hand it over to François. François-Xavier Roger, Nestlé SA, Chief Financial Officer: Slide: Title Slide Thank you, Mark, and good morning or good afternoon to you all. Slide: Nine-month sales growth Let me start with the highlights for the nine months. Organic growth reached 8.5% with pricing of 7.5%, reflecting significant cost inflation. RIG was resilient at 1%, following a high base of comparison in 2021, continued supply chain constraints and the effect of SKU optimization initiatives. We have seen limited demand elasticity so far. 4