  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Nestlé S.A.
  News
  Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nestle S A : Nestlé supports ambitious EU action to address global deforestation

05/18/2021 | 04:09am EDT
Nestlé today joined other business leaders across the food industry to support ambitious action (pdf, 500Kb) by the European Union (EU) to increase supply chain transparency and traceability for commodities that may be linked to deforestation.

All the signatories call on the EU to put in place measures to scale up the use of innovative technologies to improve supply chain traceability, as well as stronger cooperation with producing countries to ensure that forests are protected and restored.

Nestlé's decade-long experience in eliminating deforestation in its key supply chains has shown that no single approach can do it all. As of December 2020, over 90% of the key commodities that Nestlé buys were assessed as deforestation-free through a combination of tools, including supply chain mapping and disclosure, on-the-ground verification, and satellite monitoring.

Knowing where commodities originate from helps identify and tackle deforestation where it occurs. It also helps to ensure that all actors step up, be accountable and actively protect forests.

In addition to achieving transparent supply chains, more collective action between companies, governments and civil society is needed to end deforestation. This collective action will be incentivized if there is a clear set of rules that pushes companies to take impactful action on the ground to protect human rights and the environment. More intense dialogue between major consumer and producing countries, as well as steering flows of finance and investment towards sustainable activities and supply chains, will both be essential to ensure a fair international trade system.

Today's statement builds on a joint position paper co-signed by Nestlé and over 50 other companies and non-profits in December 2020, calling on for the EU to tackle the different factors that drive deforestation and impact the livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Nestlé will continue to work with all stakeholders and share its leading experience in supply chain transparency, traceability, and implementing its forest positive strategy. The company will help shape EU measures that protect and restore forests, promote sustainable food production and thriving communities, and create a forest positive future for all.

Read the joint statement (pdf, 500Kb)

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 08:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 85 531 M 95 060 M 95 060 M
Net income 2021 12 012 M 13 351 M 13 351 M
Net Debt 2021 32 685 M 36 327 M 36 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 309 B 343 B 343 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 273 000
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 117,76 CHF
Last Close Price 109,62 CHF
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.5.14%342 637
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.84%87 752
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-24.90%68 497
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY26.37%53 574
DANONE8.43%46 023
GENERAL MILLS, INC.7.82%38 300