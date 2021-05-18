Nestle S A : Nestlé supports ambitious EU action to address global deforestation

Nestlé today joined other business leaders across the food industry to support ambitious action (pdf, 500Kb) by the European Union (EU) to increase supply chain transparency and traceability for commodities that may be linked to deforestation.

All the signatories call on the EU to put in place measures to scale up the use of innovative technologies to improve supply chain traceability, as well as stronger cooperation with producing countries to ensure that forests are protected and restored.

Nestlé's decade-long experience in eliminating deforestation in its key supply chains has shown that no single approach can do it all. As of December 2020, over 90% of the key commodities that Nestlé buys were assessed as deforestation-free through a combination of tools, including supply chain mapping and disclosure, on-the-ground verification, and satellite monitoring.

Knowing where commodities originate from helps identify and tackle deforestation where it occurs. It also helps to ensure that all actors step up, be accountable and actively protect forests.

In addition to achieving transparent supply chains, more collective action between companies, governments and civil society is needed to end deforestation. This collective action will be incentivized if there is a clear set of rules that pushes companies to take impactful action on the ground to protect human rights and the environment. More intense dialogue between major consumer and producing countries, as well as steering flows of finance and investment towards sustainable activities and supply chains, will both be essential to ensure a fair international trade system.

Today's statement builds on a joint position paper co-signed by Nestlé and over 50 other companies and non-profits in December 2020, calling on for the EU to tackle the different factors that drive deforestation and impact the livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Nestlé will continue to work with all stakeholders and share its leading experience in supply chain transparency, traceability, and implementing its forest positive strategy. The company will help shape EU measures that protect and restore forests, promote sustainable food production and thriving communities, and create a forest positive future for all.

Read the joint statement (pdf, 500Kb)