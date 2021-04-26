Log in
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/26 11:30:21 am
108.54 CHF   -1.00%
11:43aNESTLE S A  : Unilever to buy food supplement brand Onnit
RE
10:39aGlobal markets live: Philips, Crédit Suisse, Nestlé...
09:59aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Focus on tech stocks
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nestle S A : Unilever to buy food supplement brand Onnit

04/26/2021 | 11:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam

(Reuters) - Unilever Plc is acquiring food supplement company brand Onnit, the consumer goods giant said on Monday, joining rival Nestle SA in expanding its portfolio of brands focused on health and nutrition.

The company did not disclose the terms of the deal but said Onnit, which makes Shroom Tech to enhance fitness and endurance, Stron Bone for bone health and brain supplement Alpha BRAIN, would continue to be based in Austin, Texas, and led by CEO Jason Havey.

Onnit was founded by fitness enthusiast Aubrey Marcus in 2010, who will continue to be its brand ambassador, Unilever said. Nestle said earlier on Monday it was in talks to acquire nutritional supplement maker The Bountiful Company, majority-owned by private equity firm KKR Co & Inc. Analysts say they expect a price tag of $5 billion to $7 billion for the maker of Nature's Bounty vitamins.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NESTLÉ S.A. -1.00% 108.54 Delayed Quote.5.16%
UNILEVER PLC -0.67% 4086 Delayed Quote.-6.34%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.5.16%337 232
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.78%83 617
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-27.14%65 864
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY16.59%49 426
DANONE9.45%46 115
GENERAL MILLS, INC.4.18%37 367
