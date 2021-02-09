Log in
NESTLÉ S.A.

Nestle S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post

02/09/2021
Logo of Nestle is seen in Konolfingen

BEIJING (Reuters) - Nestle said on Tuesday its Gerber baby cereal products made and sold in China are safe and it had reported to authorities an association that advised its members, in a post on social media, to stop selling the products.

"All Gerber products produced in China comply with China's food safety standards on complementary foods for infants and babies," the Swiss multinational food and drink conglomerate said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Chinese social media users on the weekend shared screenshots of a Feb. 6 notice issued by an association called the Maternal and Child Industry Committee of China Commercial Economy Society, which said that Gerber products contain toxic metals "to a dangerous degree".

The group cited a recent report by U.S. congressional investigators who said they had found "dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals" in certain baby foods that could cause neurological damage, including Gerber.

A spokesman for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was reviewing the report by the U.S. investigators and noted that toxic elements are present in the environment and enter the food supply through soil, water or air.

A representative for Gerber said in response to the U.S. report that the elements in question occurred naturally in the soil and water in which crops are grown and it took multiple steps "to minimize their presence".

Nestle said warnings over food safety in China were only allowed to be published by the State Council and that the association had confused the public and damaged the company's reputation.

A member of staff at the Beijing office of the Maternal and Child Industry Committee of China Commercial Economy Society told Reuters that the Feb. 6 notice that had been widely circulated was misunderstood and meant to be an internal one.

The notice had been deleted from the group's social media page, the member of staff said.

The association said in a notice posted on Tuesday that the authorities had not asked for the removal of Gerber products from shops and they were being sold as normal in China.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 84 976 M 94 786 M 94 786 M
Net income 2020 11 772 M 13 131 M 13 131 M
Net Debt 2020 30 185 M 33 670 M 33 670 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
Yield 2020 2,75%
Capitalization 277 B 308 B 308 B
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 291 000
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 115,98 CHF
Last Close Price 99,30 CHF
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.76%307 574
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.87%79 375
DANONE S.A-1.12%41 667
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-2.16%41 325
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-2.38%35 096
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-1.97%30 514
