    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
05:35:51 2023-03-30 am EDT
111.51 CHF   -0.44%
05:15aNestle closes French Buitoni factory hit by E.coli outbreak
RE
03/29Global markets live: Alibaba, UBS, Trigano, Infineon, Micron, Lululemon...
MS
03/29NESTLE : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
Nestle closes French Buitoni factory hit by E.coli outbreak

03/30/2023 | 05:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo is pictured on the Nestle research center in Lausanne

PARIS (Reuters) - Swiss packaged-food giant Nestle is closing a frozen-pizza factory in northern France that saw sales fall sharply after an E. coli outbreak last year, it said on Thursday.

The group had suspended operations at the factory, which French media said employs 140 people, earlier this month.

French prosecutors last year opened a probe over the death of one person, the injuring of 14 others and breaches of food safety requirements which they alleged were linked to the E.coli outbreak at the factory, which produced frozen pizzas.

French media have reported that two children died and dozens of others fell ill after eating contaminated Buitoni-branded frozen pizzas produced at the factory.

"The plant was facing sales forecasts well below the volumes that had been expected when the plant reopened in December," Nestle said in a statement announcing the closure of the factory.

(Reporting by Kate Entringer, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 97 864 M 106 B 106 B
Net income 2023 12 531 M 13 632 M 13 632 M
Net Debt 2023 49 761 M 54 133 M 54 133 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,8x
Yield 2023 2,78%
Capitalization 299 B 325 B 325 B
EV / Sales 2023 3,56x
EV / Sales 2024 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 275 000
Free-Float 96,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 112,00 CHF
Average target price 119,62 CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.4.54%325 086
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.58%95 936
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.21%51 539
GENERAL MILLS, INC.1.10%49 943
KRAFT HEINZ-5.01%47 448
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-15.40%43 164
