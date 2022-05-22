Log in
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/20 12:40:00 pm EDT
113.20 CHF   -0.16%
Nestle delivers over 100 pallets of infant formula to U.S

05/22/2022 | 10:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula in San Antonio

(Reuters) - Nestle SA on Sunday delivered 132 pallets of its Health Science Alfamino and Alfamino Jr infant formulas to a U.S. facility, the company said, adding that another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula will arrive in the coming days.

The shipments are coming in under the Biden administration's Operation Fly Formula effort aimed at alleviating the critical supply shortage of infant formula in the United States.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 93 599 M 95 944 M 95 944 M
Net income 2022 12 049 M 12 351 M 12 351 M
Net Debt 2022 41 229 M 42 262 M 42 262 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 312 B 320 B 320 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 276 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 113,20 CHF
Average target price 128,31 CHF
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.17%320 212
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.72%84 682
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.07%47 267
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.88%46 963
THE HERSHEY COMPANY6.98%42 556
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-0.55%40 354