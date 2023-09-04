ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle has divested its peanut allergy treatment business Palforzia, the Swiss food company said on Monday, following its strategic review of the division.

Nestle said it has offloaded Palforzia to Stallergenes Greer, a biopharmaceutical company which specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies.

Nestle will receive milestone payments and ongoing royalties from Stallergenes Greer, it said.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Friederike Heine)