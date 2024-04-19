Nestlé: new CEO for Zone Europe in early July

April 19, 2024 at 03:22 am EDT Share

Nestlé announces the retirement of Marco Settembri on June 30, after a career spanning more than 36 years with the Group, and the appointment of Guillaume Le Cunff to succeed him as CEO of the European Zone.



Currently CEO of Nespresso worldwide (since 2020), Guillaume Le Cunff will take up his new post and join the general management of the Swiss food group as of July 1.



At the head of Nespresso, he has launched initiatives such as Reviving Origins, a program to support coffee-growing regions after conflicts or natural disasters, and worked on the development of home compostable capsules.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.