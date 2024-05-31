Nestlé's share price gained nearly 1.5% in Zurich, as UBS today reiterated its 'buy' recommendation on the stock, with a target price of 117 Swiss francs, a target that holds the potential for a 28% rise in the Swiss food group's share price.

The CEO's comments point to a significant improvement in real internal growth from the second quarter onwards, as the intensification of marketing and the increase in the rate of innovation begin to bear fruit", notes the broker.

