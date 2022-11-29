Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Nestlé S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-11-28 am EST
113.50 CHF   +0.44%
01:42aNestlé Hikes FY22 Sales Growth Forecast, Unveils Strategic Review Of Peanut Allergy Medication
MT
01:29aNestle nudges 2022 sales outlook higher
RE
01:16aNestlé outlines value creation model and 2025 targets at investor seminar
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Nestlé outlines value creation model and 2025 targets at investor seminar

11/29/2022 | 01:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

This press release is also available in Français (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)

Follow today's event live
08:30 CET Investor webcast
Full details on our website

.............


Vevey, November 29, 2022

Nestlé outlines value creation model and 2025 targets at investor seminar



  • Confirms its longstanding Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. Focus on food and beverages, including Nestlé Health Science and nutritional health products as an additional growth platform.
  • Confirms sustainable mid single-digit organic sales growth expectation.
  • Affirms return to underlying trading operating profit margin range of 17.5% to 18.5% by 2025.
  • Sets annual underlying EPS growth target range of 6% to 10% in constant currency.
  • Announces strategic review of Palforzia.
  • Updates full-year 2022 outlook: we now expect organic sales growth between 8% and 8.5%. The underlying trading operating profit margin is expected around 17.0%. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.

At its investor seminar today in Barcelona, Nestlé will share its strategy for sustainable value creation and outline its 2025 targets. The company will detail how it will continue to deliver sustainable mid single-digit organic sales growth. Nestlé expects to return to an underlying trading operating profit margin range of 17.5% to 18.5% by 2025, following the margin impact of a sharp increase in cost inflation in 2021 and 2022. The company also expects to deliver an annual underlying EPS growth range of 6% to 10% in constant currency over the period 2022 to 2025. It plans to trend toward free cash flow of 12% of sales and ROIC of 15% by 2025.

During today's presentations, Nestlé will describe its plans to boost growth through brand building, innovation and digitalization, while supporting margin development through efficiency programs. The seminar will also cover how Nestlé Health Science is developing its leadership position in nutrition and health.

Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO: "We have made significant progress in recent years, accelerating organic growth, increasing margins and enhancing capital efficiency. Today, we outline our value creation model and targets for 2025 as we aim to deliver consistently in turbulent times. We will continue to invest for future growth, investing behind our brands, delivering impactful innovation, leveraging digitalization and improving speed and agility. Creating shared value for stakeholders remains our focus, with Good for You, Good for the Planet at the heart of our strategy."

Regarding financial metrics, Nestlé pursues a value creation model that balances growth in earnings per share, competitive shareholder returns, flexibility for external growth and access to financial markets. The company will continue to invest to drive brand building, innovation, digitalization and sustainability.

The company has created significant value through portfolio management, contributing to increased growth and improved margins. The net annual return on acquisitions since 2018 is between 11% and 13%, with a large majority of transactions at or above their business plans. Nestlé will continue to pursue external growth opportunities in fast growing segments and regions. The company remains disciplined in its approach to portfolio management, looking for strategic and cultural fit, as well as attractive financial returns.

Nestlé has decided to explore strategic options for Palforzia, the peanut allergy treatment, following slower than expected adoption by patients and healthcare professionals. The review is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023. Going forward, Nestlé Health Science will sharpen its focus on Consumer Care and Medical Nutrition.

Nestlé also confirms its ongoing program to repurchase CHF 20 billion of its shares over the period 2022 to 2024. The company has already bought around CHF 9.7 billion of shares in 2022. Nestlé aims to maintain its practice of increasing its dividend year-on-year in Swiss francs.

Today's investor seminar will be webcast live and available for replay, along with the slides of the presentations in Events.

 

Contacts:

Media:
Christoph Meier  Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com

Investors:
Luca Borlini  Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com

 


All news about NESTLÉ S.A.
01:42aNestlé Hikes FY22 Sales Growth Forecast, Unveils Strategic Review Of Peanut Allergy Med..
MT
01:29aNestle nudges 2022 sales outlook higher
RE
01:16aNestlé outlines value creation model and 2025 targets at investor seminar
GL
01:15aNestlé outlines value creation model and 2025 targets at investor seminar
AQ
01:15aNestle: Nestlé outlines value creation model and 2025 targets at investor seminar
DJ
11/28Nestlé To Limit Marketing Practices For Children Below 16 Years
MT
11/28NESTLE : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
11/25NESTLE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/24Nestle - How we make memories by sharing food
AQ
11/24Maytas Infra Saudi Arabia Company announced that it expects to receive funding from Nes..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NESTLÉ S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 94 996 M 100 B 100 B
Net income 2022 11 731 M 12 385 M 12 385 M
Net Debt 2022 42 007 M 44 351 M 44 351 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,2x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 313 B 331 B 331 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 276 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 113,50 CHF
Average target price 119,36 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.33%330 687
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.24%91 073
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY42.40%53 505
GENERAL MILLS, INC.23.14%49 246
THE HERSHEY COMPANY20.82%47 940
KRAFT HEINZ8.36%47 650