Nestle's Nespresso Invests CHF117 Million in Swiss Production Site

By Kim Richters

Nestle SA said Thursday that its Nespresso coffee brand will invest 117 million Swiss francs ($126.8 million) to expand the production center in Avenches, Switzerland.

The Swiss food-and-beverage company said it is bumping up production capacity at the site and expanding the distribution center amid increasing customer demand.

The expansion includes three new production lines and the company will create 50 new jobs by the end of 2022, Nestle said.

