Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Nestlé S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:27 2022-11-21 am EST
111.52 CHF   +0.58%
03:02aNestle's Nespresso to sell paper-based compostable coffee pods
RE
11/18The newest fronts in climate-change-related legal battles
RE
11/18Global markets live: General Motors, Gap, Meta, Amazon, Tesla...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nestle's Nespresso to sell paper-based compostable coffee pods

11/21/2022 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Nespresso logo and boxes of Nespresso coffee pods are pictured in the supermarket of Nestle headquarters in Vevey

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle's Nespresso coffee business is launching paper-based compostable capsules to attract customers put off by the Swiss packaged food giant's metal ones, which despite being recyclable often end up in landfill.

Nespresso CEO Guillaume Le Cunff told Reuters that not all customers were aware that its aluminium capsules are recyclable, and may be more comfortable with the compressed paper pulp pods.

"The objective is not to replace all the aluminium pods with paper, but to give the consumer more choice. It's an alternative for sustainable options," Le Cunff said in an interview.

"You can compost the paper capsules or recycle the aluminium ones. We let the customer choose," he added.

Nespresso is one of Nestle's biggest brands, with 2021 sales of 6.4 billion Swiss francs ($6.7 billion), and also one of its most profitable.

After surging sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nespresso has seen growth slowing, although Le Cunff said the launch was not a response to what he called a "readjustment."

Le Cunff did not give any sales targets for the new capsules, which took three years to develop and will be trialed in Switzerland and France, but hoped they would attract new consumers and keep existing ones.

Nor was the launch "greenwashing", Le Cunff said as Nespresso had long been committed to recycling. Instead the new capsules were part of the brand's evolution and innovation.

"People who have never considered Nespresso before will buy this capsule, and we may re onboard people who have left."

The brand had also been resilient during previous economic crises, so Le Cunff was confident about its future.

"Nespresso is an affordable luxury you might want to protect as a consumer during a tough time," he added.

($1 = 0.9508 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.56% 111.48 Delayed Quote.-12.99%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -1.24% 152.3086 Real-time Quote.-14.96%
All news about NESTLÉ S.A.
03:02aNestle's Nespresso to sell paper-based compostable coffee pods
RE
11/18The newest fronts in climate-change-related legal battles
RE
11/18Global markets live: General Motors, Gap, Meta, Amazon, Tesla...
MS
11/18Steffen Kindler to become Holcim's new CFO
RE
11/18Factbox-The newest fronts in climate-change-related legal battles
RE
11/18Holcim Hires Nestlé Executive as New CFO
MT
11/17Nestlé Promises More Transparency About Nutritional Value In Products
MT
11/17Nestle S A : Nestlé to provide transparency on the nutritional value of its portfolio
PU
11/16Consumer Goods Giant Nestlé To Plant 10 Million Trees In Australia By 2025
MT
11/16Fake account shows 'challenges' with Twitter - Lilly CEO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NESTLÉ S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 94 994 M 99 883 M 99 883 M
Net income 2022 11 731 M 12 334 M 12 334 M
Net Debt 2022 41 623 M 43 766 M 43 766 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 306 B 322 B 322 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 276 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 110,88 CHF
Average target price 119,36 CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.-12.99%321 732
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.99%88 752
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY40.78%52 269
GENERAL MILLS, INC.20.26%48 094
KRAFT HEINZ6.13%46 670
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.41%46 187