  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Nestlé S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:04 2023-02-03 am EST
111.78 CHF   +1.78%
05:37aNestle to hike food prices further in 2023, CEO says
RE
01/31Nestlé Cancels Plan To Appeal Decision In Former Employee's Bullying Case
MT
01/29Nestlé Plans $100 Million Investment To Boost Colombian Operations
MT
Nestle to hike food prices further in 2023, CEO says

02/04/2023 | 05:37am EST
A Nestle company logo is pictured on a bar of Milky Bar chocolate in Manchester, Britain.

(Reuters) - Nestle will have to raise prices of its food products further this year to offset higher production costs that it has yet to fully pass on to consumers, Chief Executive Mark Schneider told a German newspaper.

The increases will not be as steep as they were in 2022, but "we have some catching up to do over the full year," Schneider was quoted as telling Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview due for publication on Sunday.

In the first nine months of 2022, the world's biggest food group, which makes KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe reported organic sales growth of 8.5%, of which price rises accounted for 7.5 percentage points.

Inflation in many developed economies has been running at multi-decade highs, driven in large part by increases in prices of food and energy.

(Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NESTLÉ S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 94 824 M 103 B 103 B
Net income 2022 11 414 M 12 357 M 12 357 M
Net Debt 2022 43 670 M 47 278 M 47 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 308 B 334 B 334 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 276 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 111,78 CHF
Average target price 119,95 CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.4.33%333 955
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.02%90 008
THE HERSHEY COMPANY2.03%48 457
KRAFT HEINZ-3.27%48 238
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-11.35%45 013
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-9.98%44 504