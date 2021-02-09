Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Nestlé S.A.    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pet care firm IVC Evidensia gets 3.5 bln euro funding ahead of London IPO

02/09/2021 | 01:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pet care firm IVC Evidensia has completed a 3.5 billion euro ($4.2 billion) private funding round ahead of a potential London initial public offering (IPO), as the pet care industry booms in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investment values IVC, which is owned by private equity firm EQT, at around 12.3 billion euros, IVC said on Tuesday.

Silver Lake is making a "substantial minority investment" and existing shareholder Nestle is increasing its minority stake as part of the funding round, IVC added.

Headquartered in Bristol, southwest England, IVC is a veterinary services provider with a network of more than 1,500 clinics and hospitals across Europe.

It is among a number of firms expected to list in London later this year, with two sources telling Reuters earlier this year that it had appointed banks for a listing that would value it at 12-15 billion euros.

The IPO will look to leverage the recent huge spike in demand for pet care services, with pet sales rocketing at a time when many people are isolated because of lockdowns across the world to try to contain the pandemic.

Goldman Sachs and Jefferies acted as financial advisers to IVC. JP Morgan and Numis were financial advisers to Silver Lake.

($1 = 0.8262 euros) (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan. Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQT AB -1.45% 264.7 Delayed Quote.27.66%
ISHARES SILVER TRUST 1.76% 25.39 End-of-day quote.3.34%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.04% 99.26 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
SILVER 0.14% 27.27 Delayed Quote.3.46%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.40% 301.39 Delayed Quote.13.82%
All news about NESTLÉ S.A.
07:54aPet care firm IVC Evidensia gets 3.5 bln euro funding ahead of London IPO
RE
05:07aNESTLE S A : Nestlé increases stake in IVC Evidensia
PU
04:51aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Still reeling from Tesla’s announcement
04:33aHAIN CELESTIAL : New York AG urges U.S. FDA to take action on baby food safety s..
RE
04:32aNESTLE S A : Coca-Cola turns to 100% recycled plastic bottles in U.S.
RE
02/08NESTLE S A : Nestlé Declares Gerber Baby Food Products in China Safe
MT
02/08Nestlé to Put Solar Panels at Three Middle East Manufacturing Sites
MT
02/08NESTLE S A : Nestlé sets climate priorities for Europe, Middle East, and North A..
PU
02/08NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
RE
02/04Nestlé's Gerber Found to Have Toxic Metals in Baby Food Products
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 84 976 M 95 108 M 95 108 M
Net income 2020 11 772 M 13 175 M 13 175 M
Net Debt 2020 30 185 M 33 785 M 33 785 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
Yield 2020 2,75%
Capitalization 277 B 309 B 310 B
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 291 000
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 115,98 CHF
Last Close Price 99,30 CHF
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.76%307 574
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.19%79 107
DANONE S.A-1.12%41 547
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-2.16%41 459
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-2.38%35 280
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-1.97%31 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ