Swiss voters approve global minimum corporate tax, climate goals

ZURICH, June 18 (Reuters) - Swiss voters voted on Sunday
to introduce a global minimum tax on businesses and a climate
law that aims to cut fossil fuel use and reach zero emissions by
2050, public broadcaster SRF reported.
The results showed 79% of those who voted in Sunday's
national referendum backed raising the country's business tax to
the 15% global minimum rate from the current average minimum of
11%, while 59% supported the climate law.
In 2021, Switzerland joined almost 140 countries that signed
up to an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) deal to set a minimum tax rate for big companies, a move
aimed at limiting the practice of shifting profits to low tax
countries.
Even with the increase, Switzerland will still have one of
the lowest corporate tax levels in the world, and the proposal,
estimated to bring 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.80 billion) per
year in additional revenue, has been backed by business groups,
most political parties, and the general public.
The climate law, brought back in a modified form after it
was rejected in 2021 as too costly, has stirred up more debate
with those campaigning against it gaining traction in recent
weeks.
Proponents say the law is the minimum the wealthy country
needs to do to prove its commitment to fighting climate change
while opponents from the right wing People's Party say it will
jeopardise energy security.
In Sunday's referendum, voters also approved to extend some
provisions of the country's emergency COVID-19 law, required
under Switzerland's system of direct democracy, where
legislation is put to the public vote.
Switzerland is home to the offices and headquarters of
around 2,000 foreign companies, including Google as
well as 200 Swiss multinationals, such as Nestle. While
all would be affected, business groups have welcomed the greater
degree of certainty that the new tax would bring, even if
Switzerland lost some of its low-tax allure.
"No other country is going to have lower taxes either. We
want the additional tax revenue to stay in the country, and be
used to improve its attractiveness for businesses," said
Christian Frey, from Economiesuisse, a lobby group.
($1 = 0.8937 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Noele Illien, John Revill and Emma Farge; Writing
by Tomasz Janowski and Noele Illien; Editing by Frances Kerry,
Hugh Lawson and Sharon Singleton)