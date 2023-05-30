Advanced search
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:27:40 2023-05-30 am EDT
109.61 CHF   -2.19%
06:14aTrending: Nestle CFO Steps Down After Eight Years
DJ
05:32aAnalysts recommendations: Alliant Energy, Coinbase, Constellation Brands, Medtronic...
MS
05:05aNESTLE : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
Trending: Nestle CFO Steps Down After Eight Years

05/30/2023 | 06:14am EDT
0958 GMT - Nestle is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past six hours, according to Factiva data, after news that its chief financial officer is stepping down. Francois-Xavier Roger, who decided to pursue new professional challenges after eight years at the Swiss company, will be succeeded by Anna Manz, currently CFO and board member of the London Stock Exchange Group. "Francois-Xavier Roger will leave his mark at Nestle, looking back at eight years of successful transformation and value creation without any business disruption," Vontobel's Jean-Philippe Bertschy said in a research note. Among Roger's achievements, the analyst mentions portfolio management execution, with over 20% of sales through acquisitions and disposals, significant cost savings over the years and optimization of the working capital. "We trust that Anna will pursue Francois' legacy," Bertschy said. "We welcome the choice of a woman as new CFO as Nestle has diversity as one of its main priorities in the ESG roadmap." Nestle said Manz will join the company as soon as she is released from current duties. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (giulia.petroni@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-23 0614ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.37% 7598.96 Delayed Quote.2.35%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.15% 8471.56 Delayed Quote.18.89%
NESTLÉ S.A. -2.05% 109.7 Delayed Quote.4.59%
Financials
Sales 2023 97 028 M 107 B 107 B
Net income 2023 12 481 M 13 807 M 13 807 M
Net Debt 2023 49 837 M 55 132 M 55 132 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,0x
Yield 2023 2,77%
Capitalization 299 B 331 B 331 B
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
EV / Sales 2024 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 275 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 112,06 CHF
Average target price 121,83 CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.4.59%330 762
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.72%102 316
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.29%52 678
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.39%49 444
KRAFT HEINZ-5.82%47 052
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-21.67%39 611
