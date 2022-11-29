Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Nestlé S.A.
  News
  Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:51 2022-11-29 am EST
112.25 CHF   -1.10%
10:32aTrending: Nestle Upgrades 2022 Sales Target, Outlines 2025 Ambitions
DJ
06:38aMarketScreener’s World Press Review : November 29, 2022
MS
05:13aNESTLE : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
Trending: Nestle Upgrades 2022 Sales Target, Outlines 2025 Ambitions

11/29/2022 | 10:32am EST
1516 GMT - Nestle SA is among the most mentioned topics across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the Swiss packaged-foods company raised its full-year organic sales-growth guidance. Nestle said it expects sales to grow organically between 8% and 8.5% in 2022, up from its previous forecast of around 8%, and for its underlying trading operating profit margin to come at around 17.0%. The company also outlined targets for 2025 saying it expects to achieve an underlying trading operating profit margin of between 17.5% and 18.5%. The company appears refocused toward faster and bolder innovation, says Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy in a research note, adding that the higher end of Nestle's 2025 margin target looks promising. The company also said it was going to explore strategic options for peanut allergy treatment Palforzia, after its slower-than-expected adoption by patients and healthcare professionals, a move that Jefferies analysts called a minor embarrassment. "Our instinct is that unlocking incremental value over the next five years is going to be harder than it has proved to be over the last five," the analysts say in a research note. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (pierre.bertrand@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1032ET

Financials
Sales 2022 94 996 M 100 B 100 B
Net income 2022 11 731 M 12 385 M 12 385 M
Net Debt 2022 41 929 M 44 268 M 44 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,2x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 313 B 331 B 331 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 276 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 113,50 CHF
Average target price 119,68 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.94%330 687
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.24%90 336
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY44.10%52 873
GENERAL MILLS, INC.23.14%49 222
THE HERSHEY COMPANY20.82%47 708
KRAFT HEINZ8.27%47 613