Trending: Nestle Upgrades 2022 Sales Target, Outlines 2025 Ambitions

1516 GMT - Nestle SA is among the most mentioned topics across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the Swiss packaged-foods company raised its full-year organic sales-growth guidance. Nestle said it expects sales to grow organically between 8% and 8.5% in 2022, up from its previous forecast of around 8%, and for its underlying trading operating profit margin to come at around 17.0%. The company also outlined targets for 2025 saying it expects to achieve an underlying trading operating profit margin of between 17.5% and 18.5%. The company appears refocused toward faster and bolder innovation, says Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy in a research note, adding that the higher end of Nestle's 2025 margin target looks promising. The company also said it was going to explore strategic options for peanut allergy treatment Palforzia, after its slower-than-expected adoption by patients and healthcare professionals, a move that Jefferies analysts called a minor embarrassment. "Our instinct is that unlocking incremental value over the next five years is going to be harder than it has proved to be over the last five," the analysts say in a research note. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (pierre.bertrand@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1032ET