U.S. FTC launches inquiry into infant formula crisis

May 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission said on
Tuesday it has launched an inquiry into the ongoing shortage for
infant formula.
The inquiry comes in the wake of a product recall by top
baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories and the closing
of its manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan during a probe
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that has created one of
the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history for U.S.
families.
