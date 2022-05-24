Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Nestlé S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/24 11:31:38 am EDT
114.74 CHF   +0.07%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. FTC launches inquiry into infant formula crisis

05/24/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
May 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has launched an inquiry into the ongoing shortage for infant formula.

The inquiry comes in the wake of a product recall by top baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories and the closing of its manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan during a probe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that has created one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history for U.S. families.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
