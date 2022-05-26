Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technology, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UEPS   US64107N2062

NET 1 U.E.P.S. TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(UEPS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.900 USD   +6.99%
Net 1 U E P S Technology : Lesaka Technologies, Inc trades shares under new stock tickers

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Registered in the state of Florida, USA

(IRS Employer Identification No. 98-0171860) Nasdaq share code: LSAK

JSE share code: LSK

LEI: 529900J4IZMWV4RDEB07

ISIN: US64107N2062

("Lesaka," or the "Company")

Lesaka Technologies, Inc trades shares under new stock tickers

JOHANNESBURG, May 26, 2022 - Lesaka (NasdaqGS: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today announced that it has commenced trading under its new name and tickers on both the NasdaqGS and Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

As reported on May 6, 2022, the Company's shareholders approved the new name of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. On May 16, 2022, the Florida Secretary of State confirmed the filing of the Company's amendment to its amended and restated articles of incorporation. The Company has now officially changed its name from Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. to Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Lesaka now trades under the ticker LSAK on the NasdaqGS and under ticker LSK on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver superior financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. Lesaka's mission is to drive true financial inclusion for both merchant and consumer markets through offering affordable financial services to previously underserved sectors of the economy. Lesaka offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies and value- added services to formal and informal retail merchants as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The Lesaka journey originally began as "Net1" in 1997 and later rebranded to Lesaka (2022). The Connect Group was acquired in 2022. As Lesaka, the business continues to grow its systems and capabilities to deliver meaningful fintech-enabled, innovative solutions for South Africa's merchant and consumer markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg

Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for more information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka ™).

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR

Email: LesakaIR@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact:

Janine Bester Gertzen

Email: Janine@thenielsennetwork.com

Johannesburg

May 26, 2022

Sponsor:

Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 155 M - -
Net income 2022 -29,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 276 M 276 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart NET 1 U.E.P.S. TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NET 1 U.E.P.S. TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,90 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Guy Butt Meyer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naeem E. Kola Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kuben Pillay Chairman
Keith Kourie Co-Chief Information Officer
Yasvanth Singh Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NET 1 U.E.P.S. TECHNOLOGY, INC.-7.89%276
FISERV, INC.-6.09%63 004
BLOCK, INC.-51.74%45 250
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-7.17%35 330
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.23%18 044
NEXI S.P.A-34.27%12 863