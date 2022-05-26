Net 1 U E P S Technology : Lesaka Technologies, Inc trades shares under new stock tickers

Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc trades shares under new stock tickers

JOHANNESBURG, May 26, 2022 - Lesaka (NasdaqGS: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today announced that it has commenced trading under its new name and tickers on both the NasdaqGS and Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

As reported on May 6, 2022, the Company's shareholders approved the new name of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. On May 16, 2022, the Florida Secretary of State confirmed the filing of the Company's amendment to its amended and restated articles of incorporation. The Company has now officially changed its name from Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. to Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Lesaka now trades under the ticker LSAK on the NasdaqGS and under ticker LSK on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver superior financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. Lesaka's mission is to drive true financial inclusion for both merchant and consumer markets through offering affordable financial services to previously underserved sectors of the economy. Lesaka offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies and value- added services to formal and informal retail merchants as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The Lesaka journey originally began as "Net1" in 1997 and later rebranded to Lesaka (2022). The Connect Group was acquired in 2022. As Lesaka, the business continues to grow its systems and capabilities to deliver meaningful fintech-enabled, innovative solutions for South Africa's merchant and consumer markets.

