Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UEPS   US64107N2062

NET 1 U.E.P.S. TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(UEPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Net 1 U E P S Technology : Net1 Appoints Chris Meyer As Group CEO (Form 8-K)

06/30/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Net1 Appoints Chris Meyer As Group CEO

Johannesburg, June 30, 2021 - Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: UEPS; JSE: NT1) ('Net1' or the 'Company') today announced that it has appointed Chris Meyer as Group Chief Executive Officer ('CEO') as of July 1, 2021.

A highly accomplished financial services executive with over 23 years in the industry, Mr. Meyer makes the move to Net1 after a 20-year career with Investec Bank Plc ('Investec'). From his base in London, Chris led Investec's international Corporate & Investment bank, serving over 100,000 corporate and institutional clients across seven countries. He was also an executive director for Investec and various international and regional subsidiaries.

'After a thorough and rigorous search process, we are delighted to welcome Chris as Group CEO. Chris has a strong track record in building world-class teams as well as building and scaling businesses to achieve growth at pace across multiple geographies and cultures. With his strong South African roots and experience growing businesses across the world, we are proud to have an executive of Chris' caliber join us to lead the group and to work with Lincoln Mali, our Southern African CEO. This is in line with our growth ambitions for the Net1 Group,' said the Board of Directors of Net1. 'We also thank Alex Smith for serving as the Interim Group CEO during this period of transition.'

As of July 1, 2021, Alex Smith will revert to his role as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Meyer said: 'I am delighted to be appointed as Group CEO of Net1. I am passionate about building people, teams and businesses, and inspired by watching them grow. Net1 has incredible assets and capabilities, in South Africa and abroad. As a proud South African I am incredibly excited to be joining Net1 at such a pivotal stage in its journey, as we re-set our vision and build a world class, inclusive and transparent banking offering for the unbanked and underbanked in South Africa. Like my new colleagues, this is a mission that has deep personal meaning for me and is something we will deliver on with focus and passion. I aim to work towards creating a company that will be a force for good whilst also unlocking value for shareholders.'

About Net1

Net1 is a South African-focused financial technology company with a presence in Africa and Asia. Net1 utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technology to distribute low-cost financial and value-added services to underserved consumers and small businesses. The Company also provides transaction processing services, including being a payment processor and bill payment platform in South Africa. Net1 leverages its strategic investments in banks, telecom and mobile payment technology companies to further expand its product offerings or to enter new markets.

Net1 has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: UEPS) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: NT1). Visit www.net1.com for additional information about Net1.

Investor Relations Contact:
Dara Dierks

Managing Director - ICR

Email: net1IR@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact:

Bridget von Holdt

Business Director - BCW

Phone: +27-82-610-0650

Email: Bridget.vonholdt@bcw-global.com

Disclaimer

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 20:07:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NET 1 U.E.P.S. TECHNOLOGY, INC.
04:08pNET 1 U E P S TECHNOLOGY  : Net1 Appoints Chris Meyer As Group CEO (Form 8-K)
PU
04:08pNET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regula..
AQ
10:37aNET 1 U E P S TECHNOLOGY  : UEPS Technologies Names Chris Meyer Group Chief Exec..
MT
09:00aNET 1 U E P S TECHNOLOGY  : Net1 Appoints Chris Meyer As Group CEO
AQ
06/17NET 1 U E P S TECHNOLOGY  : UEPS Technologies Chairman Jabu Mabuza Dies
MT
05/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
05/07NET 1 U E P S TECHNOLOGY  : Q3 2021 Presentation
PU
05/07NET 1 U E P S TECHNOLOGY  : 3Q 2021 Earnings Release
PU
05/06NET 1 UEPS : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06NET 1 U E P S TECHNOLOGY  : Earnings Flash (UEPS) NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES Posts ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 127 M - -
Net income 2021 -48,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 258 M 258 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart NET 1 U.E.P.S. TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NET 1 U.E.P.S. TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,59 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander M. R. Smith CEO, CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Keith Kourie Co-Chief Information Officer
Yasvanth Singh Co-Chief Information Officer
Warren Segall Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Ekta Singh-Bushell Independent Non-Executive Director