Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2024 / 14:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SAENTIS Equity GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Steinhoff
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Accidental swapping with respect to volume.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
net digital AG

b) LEI
391200CTSVFF9EHN8Y59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2BPK34

b) Nature of the transaction
Buy of shares within a capital increase.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.1 EUR 136500 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.1 EUR 136500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: net digital AG
Niederkasseler Lohweg 175
40547 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.net-digital.com

 
