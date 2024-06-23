

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.06.2024 / 14:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: SAENTIS Equity GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): Steinhoff Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment

Accidental swapping with respect to volume.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

net digital AG

b) LEI

391200CTSVFF9EHN8Y59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2BPK34

b) Nature of the transaction

Buy of shares within a capital increase.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.1 EUR 136500 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.1 EUR 136500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

13/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

23.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

