net digital AG: Annual General Meeting supports consistent growth course and approves all agenda items with an overwhelming majority



25.08.2022 / 16:46 CET/CEST

net digital AG: Annual General Meeting supports consistent growth course and approves all agenda items with an overwhelming majority

Düsseldorf (25 August 2022): The shareholders of net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, ticker symbol: VRL) approved all agenda items with more than 99 percent of the votes at today's virtual, ordinary general meeting. A total of 88.9 percent of the share capital was represented. Among other things, the shareholders formally approved the activities of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2021 fiscal year.

In his address to the shareholders, CEO Theodor Niehues reported about the growth strategy of net digital and looked back on a successful fiscal 2021, in which the EBITDA was increased by around 80 percent to EUR 0.68 million. A milestone of fiscal 2021 was the payment licence from BaFin for net digital. In addition, activities in the area of artificial intelligence were significantly boosted in 2021. Theodor Niehues was confident about the current 2022 fiscal year. An increase in aggregate operating performance of around 25 percent and a further improvement in EBITDA are expected.

The complete voting results of the Annual General Meeting can be found on the net digital website www.net-digital.com in the "Investor" section.

About net digital AG

net digital AG is a partner of many medium-sized and large companies from the telecommunications, media and entertainment industries. It develops global and individually adapted digital payment solutions with a focus on digital content distribution via its own technology platform. The solutions for the distribution of contents focus on the areas of entertainment, music and videos. The around 300 international customers of net digital AG include, for instance, large telecommunications and media groups as well as various public transportation companies. Through its technology platform, net digital AG reaches more than 100 million consumers. The shares of net digital AG are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VRL" (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, WKN: A2BPK3).

