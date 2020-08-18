Net Element : Zacks Small-Cap Research

Using the electric vehicle peer valuation of 10x EV/sales, and owning 15-21.7% of the post merger company the company could be worth $30.00 per share once the deal closes and twice that by 2023.
Net Element signed an agreement to merge with Mullen Technologies, an electric vehicle assembler and manufacturer, and plans to divest its payment processing business before year-end. We expect the Mullen merger to close in Q4 of 2020.
On August 5, 2020 the company announced it had a definitive deal for a triangular reverse merger with Mullen Technologies, a private company based in California. The closing of the transaction is conditional on the satisfactory completion of due diligence, shareholder and NASDAQ approval and the completion of a capital raise of $10 million. We expect the deal to close Q4 of 2020. While we await the merger document, which will contain financials on Mullen, we can glean some bits of information from last week s presentation by Mullen at JP Morgan s Virtual Auto Conference.
Mullen believes it has saved time and money by buying Coda s assets, other energy assets for sophisticated battery technology, and by partnering with Qiantu Motors. Mullen Technologies initially plans to sell Qiantu Motors electric vehicles. Qiantu is a Chinese manufacturer that is a subsidiary of CH Auto based in Beijing. It already sells EVs in China. Mullen has an agreement to sell Qiantu s Dragonfly K50 in the US and plans to assemble it here; it already has preorders for this car, which was introduced to the US market last year. It needs capital to pay for an assembly plant. Mullen is expected to deliver its first Dragonfly K50, in Q2 2021.
Management has a letter of intent with the City of Spokane to build a 1.5 million sq-ft facility to manufacture and assemble vehicles, as well as to start the development of advanced battery solutions for various applications. The project is currently in the design phase and Mullen hopes to break ground in the next two months. The company believes it can get to production with as little as $400 million invested over five years rather than the de novo $1 billion requirement because of this plant and its current vehicle IP that has already been two years in the making. This has also cut the future development time needed to 2- 1/2 years rather than five.
The company plans to introduce its own SUV, the MullenMX-5, which it believes will be a game changer. They hope for it to begin production in the second quarter of 2022. It will get vehicle components from existing suppliers, ship them to the assembly plant, and add them to a battery pack that will also be assembled there. It hopes to commercialize this battery for non-automotive uses in the next 24 months. Mullen s own auto dealerships will sell and service the cars it sells. The plan is to build 5,000 vehicles in year one, then 10,000, then and 17,000, to an end production rate of 35,000 per year. At a price of $55,000, that would be revenue of $275 million for 5,000 cars up to $1.9 billion for 35,000 cars.
The Mullen MX-5 was designed in California and is expected to ultimately have a range of 500 miles achieved through a 150 KWH battery pack. It will have a solid-state battery. Mullen believes that the mid- sized SUV has the most potential. It believes its competitive advantages will be range, 0-60 speed, and styling. Its co-developed polymer sold state battery is very safe, lasts 10xs longer than lithium batteries, and does not lose range in cold weather. $55,000 is the entry-level price for the first model year and that model will have a range over 300 mile and use a lithium ion battery. The following model year will use the solid-state battery. This car plans to compete with the Audi e-Tron (MSRP $78,395), the Telsa X (MSRP $81.190) and the 2021 Jaguar I-Pace (MSRP estimated at $71,000.)
Management believes a key to success is having its own dealerships to sell and service its cars and control its own destiny. In the last 24 months it has opened up eight locations with one being outside California in Phoenix. It is about to add another store in Huntington Beach, California.
Mullen also owns CarHub, a platform that leverages AI for a solution for buying, selling, and owning a car. Early in 2020, the company launched Mullen Funding Corp. to provide direct auto financing and lease options for new and pre-owned Mullen vehicles. In April, Mullen Technologies began making portable ventilators out of its battery R&D center in Monrovia, CA. These units are expected to be available for delivery shortly to fulfill contracts already won.
Battery Technology
On August 10th Mullen announced results from the independent testing of its licensed solid-state polymer battery technology by independent lab EV Grid, Inc. The lab confirmed that this battery could be capable of enabling an electric vehicle to travel 640 miles at a cruising speed of 55 mph on a flat surface, and 550 miles at a cruising speed of 75 mph. This would be a much greater range than offered by today s lithium batteries. The company has licensed this technology from Beijing based BOAO Navigator Battery Holding, Ltd. It has the exclusive rights to this battery in North America. The battery pack is also lighter than a typical lithium battery pack, and does not require a cooling system. It also does not contain combustible materials, making it safer than lithium batteries.
Q2 2020 Results Were Not as Bad as Feared
Surprisingly revenues in Q2 2020 were only down 17% to $13.7 million from $16.5 million a year ago and $15.8 million in Q1 2020. North American sales decreased 17.5% year over year to $13 million, while international was down 1.1% to $741,000 but up from $683,000 in Q1 2020.
Margins for North America increased to 15.1% versus 14.6% a year ago. International sales margins decreased to 29.7% versus 39.0% a year ago.
The operating loss was $16,620 as the company went on austerity versus a loss of $2.6 million last year caused mostly by the $2 million in stock-based compensation in the quarter. EBITDA for Q2 was $763,000 compared with $144,000 last year.
The GAAP loss was $325,000 versus last year s $1.5 million. The non-GAAP loss was $317,000 versus non-GAAP earnings of $468,000 in Q2 2019.
The non-GAAP loss per share was $0.08 per share compared with earnings of $0.11 per share last year.
This quarter there were 4.2 million average primary shares outstanding, flat with last year. On August 13, 2020, the share count was 4.6 million shares.
On June 30, Net Element had $866,000 in cash, negative working capital of $1.6 million and $10.0 million in debt up from $9.3 million last quarter. In the quarter Net Element received cash from the government: a
loan of $491,492, and an EIDL loan of $160,000, which provides a 30-year loan with a 3.5% interest
rate.
In Q2 2020, Net Element had positive cash flow of $827,000, and positive free cash flow of $853,000.
VALUATION
Net Element shareholders are expected to own between 15% and 21.7% of the surviving company. If Mullen can reach revenues of $100 million in the next 24 months, it is entitled to another 5% of the shares leaving Net Element shareholders with 10%. If revenue is less than $80 million, then the Net Element shareholders will get another 5% leaving Mullen shareholders with 80% of the fully diluted common shares of the company. NETE shareholders can end up with an additional 6.7% of the depending on the financing NETE brings to the closing.
At Net Element s current enterprise value of $52.4 million (using a $9.42 stock price) this puts the entire valuation of Mullen Technologies at between $241 million and $349 million, far less than we expect it is currently valued in the private market. We will get financial information on the privately held Mullen once the S-4 is filed.
Until then, we can look at the valuations of other EV companies and see that the more established ones trade at approximately 10 times sales. If Mullen can produce and sell 5,000 MX-05 SUVs at $55,000 per car that is revenue of $275 million add to that used car sales of maybe $40 million, and 200 Dragonflys at $150,000 or another $30 million. This adds to a conservative $345 million. Ten times that is an enterprise value of $3.45 billion by 2023. Keep in mind the company should need at least another $400 million to get there and we expect much of that should be loans.
If Net Element ends up post merger with 50 million shares outstanding, EV per share could be $70 per share by 2023 with no further equity dilution. Discounting that for risk and dilution and time, we could easily see a current share price over $30 per share once the deal closes.
Electric Vehicle Makers
Ticker
Gross
Revenue
Revenue
Revenue
EBIDTA
EV/21E
EV/20E
EV/LTM
Included
Enterprise
Company
EBITDA Margin
%
2021E
2020E
LTM
Margin
Sales
Sales
Sales
EV/GM EV/EBITDA
in Average?
Value
Kandi Technologies
KNDI
6
25
21%
NA
NA
119
5%
NA
NA
4.9
23.0
96.2
y
584
Li Auto
LI
NA
10
6%
NA
NA
160
NA
NA
NA
80.4
1343.8
NA
y
12,900
NIO
NIO
NA
NA
NA
3,390
2,070
1,352
NA
4.8
7.8
12.0
NA
NA
y
16,200
Nikola
NKLA
(0)
0
48%
72
0
0
-19%
218.4
NM
35909.1
74881.5
-186761.2
y
15,800
Tesla
TSLA
3,440
4,070
16%
40,800
29,640
25,710
13%
8.6
11.8
13.6
85.7
101.5
y
349,000
Workhorse Group
WKHS
(18)
(5)
-2989%
149
22
0
-9694%
11.1
74.9
9016.4
-301.6
-93.0
y
1,650
Average
8.1
9.8
10.1
95,663
INVESTMENT THESIS
Net Element is in the process of a reverse merger and has plans to sell off its payment processing business. If the deal goes according to plan, Net Element shareholders will own between 15% and 21.7% of the survivor company.
Mullen Technologies is an electric car vendor that is raising money to build an assembly plant in the US for cars that are already being produced and sold in China. Its first model is expected to be delivered in the US in the first half of 2021. This transaction should make the required capital raising process faster, less costly, and require less regulatory approval.
The S-4 will provide more information allowing investors to see the inherent value of Mullen and could compel the stock price higher.
RISKS
The proposed transaction may not occur as neither company has yet done due diligence. Nor have shareholders approved the deal.
The survivor company may not be valued very highly by investors due to the high risk in the venture. It will have to raise a large amount of capital to achieve its goals.
If the deal does not go through, the stock may fall to pre-deal levels and given the affect of the pandemic on Net Elements business, the stock may even decline from those levels.
US relations with China could impede the success of Mullen Technologies given its reliance on a China based company. Tariffs with China have changed and could change again.
OWNERSHIP
Oleg Firer
Kenges Rakishev
The Vanguard Group
Steve Wolberg
BMO Nesbitt Burns
Other
Source: Zacks Investment Research, SEC filings
INCOME STATEMENT
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020E
Q4 2020E
31-Mar
30-Jun
30-Sep
31-Dec
31-Mar
30-Jun
30-Sep
31-Dec
2018
2019
2020E
2021E
North America Transaction
$14.4
$15.7
$15.9
$15.8
$15.2
$13.0
$14.0
$15.0
$59.1
$61.8
$57.14
$63.00
Yr-over-yr Growth
2.8%
9.1%
2.1%
3.9%
5.5%
-17.5%
-12.1%
-4.8%
15.6%
4.5%
-7.5%
10.3%
Cost of service
11.8
13.4
13.4
13.8
12.8
11.0
11.8
11.8
50.5
52.4
47.4
52.9
Gross margin
2.6
2.3
2.5
2.0
2.3
2.0
2.2
2.3
8.6
9.4
9.7
10.1
Gross margin %
18.1%
14.6%
15.8%
12.6%
15.4%
15.1%
15.7%
15.0%
14.5%
15.2%
17.0%
16.0%
International
0.684
0.7
0.9
0.9
0.7
0.7
0.8
1.0
6.6
3.2
3.2
5.0
Yr-over-yr Growth
-66.1%
-63.4%
-45.8%
-4.5%
0.0%
-1.1%
-10.7%
12.0%
-25.5%
-51.5%
0.1%
55.1%
International Cost of Service
0.5
0.5
0.7
0.7
0.5
0.5
0.6
0.7
5.1
2.3
2.3
3.4
Gross Margin
0.2
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.3
1.6
0.9
1.0
1.7
Gross margin %
28.1%
39.0%
25.8%
20.2%
30.3%
29.7%
30.0%
30.0%
23.7%
27.8%
30.0%
33.0%
Total revenues
15.0
16.5
16.8
16.6
15.8
13.7
14.8
16.0
65.8
65.0
60.4
68.0
Yr-to-yr Growth
-5.9%
0.1%
-2.5%
3.4%
5.3%
-16.8%
-12.0%
-3.9%
9.5%
-1.2%
-7.1%
12.7%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues
12.3
13.9
14.1
14.5
13.3
11.5
12.4
12.5
55.6
54.7
49.7
56.3
Gross Margin
2.8
2.6
2.7
2.2
2.5
2.2
2.4
3.5
10.2
10.3
10.7
11.7
% of Sales
18.5%
15.7%
16.3%
13.0%
16.0%
15.9%
16.5%
21.9%
15.5%
15.8%
17.7%
17.3%
SG&A
2.4
2.3
2.4
2.3
2.3
1.4
1.4
1.4
9.8
9.3
6.5
6.5
Stock-based compensation
0.0
2.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
2.1
0.1
-
Provision for loan losses
0.3
0.1
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.4
0.4
2.1
1.4
1.3
1.2
Depreciation and amortization
0.9
0.7
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.7
2.5
3.1
3.1
3.0
Total operating expenses
3.6
5.2
3.6
3.5
3.6
2.2
2.6
2.5
14.5
15.9
10.9
10.7
Loss from operations
(0.8)
(2.6)
(0.9)
(1.3)
(1.0)
(0.0)
(0.1)
1.0
(4.3)
(5.6)
(0.2)
1.1
Loss from operations ex-one time
(0.8)
(0.6)
(0.9)
(1.3)
(1.0)
(0.0)
(0.1)
1.0
(4.3)
(5.6)
(0.2)
1.1
Interest expense, net
(0.2)
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.8)
(1.1)
(1.4)
(1.4)
Other expense
(0.1)
1.3
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.8
1.5
0.0
0.0
One-time charges
0.0
0.0
0.0
(1.3)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.6)
(1.3)
0.0
0.0
Total non-operating expenses
(0.3)
1.0
(0.2)
(1.5)
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.7)
(1.0)
(1.4)
(1.4)
Pretax operating income (loss)
(1.1)
(1.6)
(1.0)
(2.8)
(1.4)
(0.3)
(0.5)
0.6
(5.0)
(6.6)
(1.6)
(0.3)
Income tax provision
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Tax rate
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Operating Loss
(1.1)
(1.6)
(1.0)
(2.8)
(1.4)
(0.3)
(0.5)
0.6
(5.0)
(6.6)
(1.6)
(0.3)
Minority interest
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Net loss to common stock
(1.1)
(1.5)
(1.0)
(2.8)
(1.4)
(0.325)
(0.4)
0.6
(4.9)
(6.5)
(1.6)
(0.3)
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
(0.0)
(0.0)
0.0
(0.0)
0.1
(0.1)
0.0
0.0
0.3
(0.0)
0.1
0.0
Comprehensive loss
(1.1)
(1.5)
(1.0)
(2.8)
(1.2)
(0.4)
(0.4)
0.6
(4.6)
(6.5)
(1.6)
(0.3)
Earnings ex-one time charge
(1.1)
(1.5)
(1.0)
(1.5)
(1.4)
(0.3)
(0.4)
0.6
(4.3)
(5.1)
(1.6)
(0.3)
Stock-based compensation
0.0
2.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
2.1
0.1
0.0
Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings
(1.1)
0.468
(1.0)
(1.4)
(1.3)
(0.317)
(0.4)
0.6
(4.2)
(3.1)
(1.5)
(0.3)
Yr-to-yr Growth
-27.7%
-153.2%
12.1%
68.3%
20.1%
-167.7%
-58.1%
-144.7%
-40%
-26%
-50.5%
-80.7%
GAAP EPS
($0.29)
($0.37)
($0.24)
($0.68)
($0.33)
($0.08)
($0.09)
$0.14
($1.28)
($1.60)
($0.36)
($0.06)
Non-GAAP EPS
($0.28)
$0.11
($0.24)
($0.35)
($0.32)
($0.08)
($0.09)
$0.14
($1.07)
($0.76)
($0.35)
($0.06)
Yr-to-yr Growth
-29%
-149%
5%
58%
13.5%
-168.1%
-62.1%
-140.0%
-69.7%
-29.1%
-54.2%
-81.7%
Share outstanding
3.9
4.2
4.2
4.1
4.1
4.2
4.6
4.6
3.9
4.0
4.4
4.6
Yr-to-yr Growth
1%
9%
6%
6%
5.8%
-0.6%
10.7%
11.8%
96.6%
4.5%
8.3%
5.0%
Fully diluted shares
3.9
4.2
4.2
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.8
4.0
4.1
4.1
Yr-to-yr Growth
-19%
-13%
-15%
-16%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
120.1%
-16.7%
0.0%
17.5%
Adjusted EBITDA
0.063
0.144
(0.082)
(0.539)
(0.221)
0.763
0.655
1.700
(1.734)
(0.414)
2.897
4.030
Source: Zacks Investment Research and SEC Filings
BALANCE SHEET
June 30, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Qtr-Qtr %
Change
Current assets:
$865,812
$606,672
Cash
43%
Accounts receivable, net
5,855,538
4,021,585
46%
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,530,625
1,300,316
18%
Total current assets
8,251,975
5,928,573
39%
Equipment, net
0
0
0%
Intangible assets, net
4,703,406
5,348,652
-12%
Goodwill
7,681,186
7,681,186
0%
Operating lease right-of-use asset
316,118
349,036
-9%
Other long term
730,185
654,897
11%
Total assets
21,682,870
19,962,344
9%
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$5,360,103
$4,509,311
19%
Deferred revenue
1,291,703
2,001,091
-35%
Accrued expenses
2,121,161
930,912
128%
Notes payable (current portion)
936,391
909,086
3%
Operating lease liability (current portion)
68,859
101,777
-32%
Due to related parties
81,591
75,355
8%
Total current liabilities
9,859,808
8,527,532
16%
Operating lease liability (net of current)
247,259
247,259
0%
Notes payable (non-current portion)
8,986,881
8,352,627
8%
Total liabilities
19,093,948
17,127,418
11%
STOCKHOLDERS'DEFICIT
Common stock
419
412
2%
Paid in capital
185,496,940
185,337,965
0%
Accumulated other comp income (loss)
(2,209,363)
(2,143,374)
3%
Accumulated deficit
(180,442,122)
(180,116,849)
0%
Noncontrolling interest
(256,952)
(243,227)
6%
Total stockholders'deficit
2,588,922
2,834,927
-9%
Total liabilities and stockholders'deficit
21,682,870
19,962,345
9%
Net Cash
(152,170)
606,672
-125%
Current and Quick Ratio
0.8
0.7
20%
Working Capital
(1,607,833)
(2,598,959)
-38%
Total Debt
10,004,863
9,337,068
7%
Debt/TA
46%
47%
-1%
DSO
38.9
23.2
68%
Source: SEC Filings
Yr- Yr %
June 30, 2019
Change
$840,17027%
5,073,168 -22%
978,737 -9%
6,892,075 -16%
16,205 -100%
6,237,789 -16%
9,007,752 -15%
442,094 -26%
655,1800%
23,251,095 -15%
$5,274,782 -15%
449,451 106%
1,700,003 -66%
224,364 175%
61,108 13%
200,694-72%
7,910,402 -12%
380,986 -35%
7,074,97840%
15,366,3667%
4107%
185,267,0541%
(2,252,261) -5%
(174,950,546)4%
(179,928) 74%
7,884,729 -62%
23,251,095 -15%
415,11227%
0.9-4%
(1,018,327)-3%
7,500,036
42%
32%
68%
28.1
-25%
CASH FLOWS
YR 2018
Mar. 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Sept 30, 2019
Dec. 31, 2019
YR 2019
Mar. 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
3 month
3 month
3 month
3 month
3 month
3 month
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$ (4,936,182)
$ (1,120,847)
$ (1,537,445)
$ (1,010,629)
$ (2,789,461)
$ (6,458,382)
$ (1,366,216)
$ (325,272)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net
cash provided by (used in) operating
activities:
Non controlling interest
(86,551)
(13,966)
(40,225)
(28,783)
(23,287)
(106,261)
(11,228)
(13,725)
Share based compensation
142,017
15,006
2,005,841
15,008
15,007
2,050,862
38,400
7,499
Deferred revenues
(216,742)
(523,199)
(523,199)
494,832
456,834
(94,732)
(470,205)
360,791
Net non cash items in other income
(1,202,201)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment for goodwill
636,000
-
-
-
1,326,566
1,326,566
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
2,454,637
851,220
747,347
755,985
765,691
3,120,243
779,443
772,401
Non cash interest
73,442
14,314
7,397
14,972
20,192
56,875
12,294
34,258
(Recovery of ) provision for loan losses
16,238
10,013
(18,940)
8,927
(9,226)
(9,226)
485
(9,153)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of
acquisitions and the effect of consolidation
of equity affiliates
Account receivable
(1,503,755)
1,151,285
13,976
(423,880)
(1,005,139)
(263,758)
2,520,395
(1,819,889)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
384,403
253,634
415,012
(442,293)
(358,571)
(132,218)
364,019
(651,405)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
971,202
(875,266)
(1,429,936)
(182,855)
3,058,618
(1,642,618)
(1,419,019)
880,841
Net cash (used in) provided by operating
(3,267,492)
(237,806)
(360,172)
(798,716)
(755,955)
(2,152,649)
448,368
(763,654)
activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of portfolio and client acquisition
(5,413,264)
(651,365)
(558,913)
(412,204)
(691,180)
(2,313,662)
(427,031)
67,681
costsPurchase of fixed and other assets
(114,931)
(413,132)
(55,155)
4,659
325,628
(138,000)
6,049
(41,715)
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,528,195)
(1,064,497)
(614,068)
(407,545)
(365,552)
(2,451,662)
(420,982)
25,966
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from SBA loans
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
651,392
Proceeds from indebtedness
2,131,500
-
1,116,500
920,184
997,816
3,034,500
155,206
19,108
Repayment of indebtedness
(2,785,134)
(102,700)
(106,384)
(110,204)
156,841
(162,447)
(145,040)
145,040
Lease liability
-
471,307
(29,213)
(30,098)
-
380,986
(31,950)
(32,918)
Related party advances (payments)
-
(171,615)
338,176
85,942
(50,032)
202,471
133,743
25,689
Net cash provided by (used in) financing
(653,634)
196,992
1,319,079
865,824
1,073,615
3,455,510
111,959
808,311
activities
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(34,399)
(12,497)
18,768
(6,555)
15,789
15,505
5,969
8,620
Net increase in cash
(9,483,720)
(1,117,808)
363,607
(346,992)
(32,103)
(1,133,296)
145,314
79,243
Cash at beginning of period
11,733,271
2,249,551
1,131,743
1,495,350
1,148,358
2,249,551
1,116,255
1,261,569
Cash at end of period
2,249,551
1,131,743
1,495,350
1,148,358
1,116,255
1,116,255
1,261,569
1,340,812
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
773,737
230,789
245,135
255,069
-
730,993
336,120
-
Taxes
61,871
46,932
56,909
16,703
-
120,544
-
-
Operating cash flow
(3,119,342)
(767,459)
640,776
250,312
(237,684)
(114,055)
(1,017,027)
826,799
Free cash flow
(8,647,537)
(1,831,956)
26,708
(157,233)
(603,236)
(2,565,717)
(1,438,009)
852,765
Source: SEC Filings
HISTORICAL STOCK PRICE
Source: Zacks Investment Research
