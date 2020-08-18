Net Element : Zacks Small-Cap Research 0 08/18/2020 | 05:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Zacks Small-Cap Research August 18, 2020 Lisa Thompson Sponsored Impartial - Comprehensive 312-265-9154 lthompson@zacks.com scr.zacks.com 10 S. Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606 Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) Net Element Now Trades Based on a OUTLOOK Valuation of Mullen Technologies Using the electric vehicle peer valuation of 10x EV/sales, and owning 15-21.7% of the post merger company the company could be worth $30.00 per share once the deal closes and twice that by 2023. Net Element signed an agreement to merge with Mullen Technologies, an electric vehicle assembler and manufacturer, and plans to divest its payment processing business before year-end. We expect the Mullen merger to close in Q4 of 2020. Current Price (08/17/20) Valuation SUMMARY DATA 52-Week High 52-Week Low One-Year Return (%) Beta Average Daily Volume (sh) Shares Outstanding (mil) Market Capitalization ($mil) Short Interest Ratio (days) Institutional Ownership (%) Insider Ownership (%) Annual Cash Dividend Dividend Yield (%) 5-Yr. Historical Growth Rates Sales (%) Earnings Per Share (%) Dividend (%) P/E using TTM EPS P/E using 2020 Estimate P/E using 2021 Estimate $9.42 $30.00 $16.67 Risk Level High $1.56 Type of Stock Small Growth 201 Industry Internet Commerce 2.0 607,141 ZACKS ESTIMATES 4.6 $43 Revenue (in millions of $) 0.1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year 6 (Mar) (Jun) (Sep) (Dec) (Dec) 16 2018 16.0 A 16.5 A 17.2 A 16.1 A 65.8 A $0.00 2019 15.0 A 16.5 A 16.8 A 16.6 A 65.0 A 0.00 2020 15.8 A 13.7 A 14.8 E 16.0 E 60.4 E 2021 68.0 E 11.2 Earnings Per Share N/A (Non-GAAP EPS before non-recurring items) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year N/A (Mar) (Jun) (Sep) (Dec) (Dec) N/M 2018 -$0.40 A -$0.23 A -$0.23 A -$0.22 A -$1.07 A 2019 -$0.28 A $0.11 A -$0.24 A -$0.35 A -$0.76 A N/M 2020 -$0.32 A -$0.08 A -$0.09 E $0.14 E -$0.35 E N/M 2021 -$0.06 E Zacks Projected EPS Growth Rate - Next 5 Years % 5.0 © Copyright 2020, Zacks Investment Research. All Rights Reserved. WHAT S NEW Net Element Now Has a Definitive Deal for a Reverse Merger with Mullen Technologies, Future Provider of Electric Vehicles On August 5, 2020 the company announced it had a definitive deal for a triangular reverse merger with Mullen Technologies, a private company based in California. The closing of the transaction is conditional on the satisfactory completion of due diligence, shareholder and NASDAQ approval and the completion of a capital raise of $10 million. We expect the deal to close Q4 of 2020. While we await the merger document, which will contain financials on Mullen, we can glean some bits of information from last week s presentation by Mullen at JP Morgan s Virtual Auto Conference. Mullen believes it has saved time and money by buying Coda s assets, other energy assets for sophisticated battery technology, and by partnering with Qiantu Motors. Mullen Technologies initially plans to sell Qiantu Motors electric vehicles. Qiantu is a Chinese manufacturer that is a subsidiary of CH Auto based in Beijing. It already sells EVs in China. Mullen has an agreement to sell Qiantu s Dragonfly K50 in the US and plans to assemble it here; it already has preorders for this car, which was introduced to the US market last year. It needs capital to pay for an assembly plant. Mullen is expected to deliver its first Dragonfly K50, in Q2 2021. Management has a letter of intent with the City of Spokane to build a 1.5 million sq-ft facility to manufacture and assemble vehicles, as well as to start the development of advanced battery solutions for various applications. The project is currently in the design phase and Mullen hopes to break ground in the next two months. The company believes it can get to production with as little as $400 million invested over five years rather than the de novo $1 billion requirement because of this plant and its current vehicle IP that has already been two years in the making. This has also cut the future development time needed to 2- 1/2 years rather than five. The company plans to introduce its own SUV, the Mullen MX-5, which it believes will be a game changer. They hope for it to begin production in the second quarter of 2022. It will get vehicle components from existing suppliers, ship them to the assembly plant, and add them to a battery pack that will also be assembled there. It hopes to commercialize this battery for non-automotive uses in the next 24 months. Mullen s own auto dealerships will sell and service the cars it sells. The plan is to build 5,000 vehicles in year one, then 10,000, then and 17,000, to an end production rate of 35,000 per year. At a price of $55,000, that would be revenue of $275 million for 5,000 cars up to $1.9 billion for 35,000 cars. Figure 1. Mullen MX-05 Source: Mullen Auto Zacks Investment Research Page 2 scr.zacks.com The Mullen MX-5 was designed in California and is expected to ultimately have a range of 500 miles achieved through a 150 KWH battery pack. It will have a solid-state battery. Mullen believes that the mid- sized SUV has the most potential. It believes its competitive advantages will be range, 0-60 speed, and styling. Its co-developed polymer sold state battery is very safe, lasts 10xs longer than lithium batteries, and does not lose range in cold weather. $55,000 is the entry-level price for the first model year and that model will have a range over 300 mile and use a lithium ion battery. The following model year will use the solid-state battery. This car plans to compete with the Audi e-Tron (MSRP $78,395), the Telsa X (MSRP $81.190) and the 2021 Jaguar I-Pace (MSRP estimated at $71,000.) Management believes a key to success is having its own dealerships to sell and service its cars and control its own destiny. In the last 24 months it has opened up eight locations with one being outside California in Phoenix. It is about to add another store in Huntington Beach, California. Mullen also owns CarHub, a platform that leverages AI for a solution for buying, selling, and owning a car. Early in 2020, the company launched Mullen Funding Corp. to provide direct auto financing and lease options for new and pre-owned Mullen vehicles. In April, Mullen Technologies began making portable ventilators out of its battery R&D center in Monrovia, CA. These units are expected to be available for delivery shortly to fulfill contracts already won. Battery Technology On August 10th Mullen announced results from the independent testing of its licensed solid-state polymer battery technology by independent lab EV Grid, Inc. The lab confirmed that this battery could be capable of enabling an electric vehicle to travel 640 miles at a cruising speed of 55 mph on a flat surface, and 550 miles at a cruising speed of 75 mph. This would be a much greater range than offered by today s lithium batteries. The company has licensed this technology from Beijing based BOAO Navigator Battery Holding, Ltd. It has the exclusive rights to this battery in North America. The battery pack is also lighter than a typical lithium battery pack, and does not require a cooling system. It also does not contain combustible materials, making it safer than lithium batteries. Q2 2020 Results Were Not as Bad as Feared Surprisingly revenues in Q2 2020 were only down 17% to $13.7 million from $16.5 million a year ago and $15.8 million in Q1 2020. North American sales decreased 17.5% year over year to $13 million, while international was down 1.1% to $741,000 but up from $683,000 in Q1 2020. Margins for North America increased to 15.1% versus 14.6% a year ago. International sales margins decreased to 29.7% versus 39.0% a year ago. The operating loss was $16,620 as the company went on austerity versus a loss of $2.6 million last year caused mostly by the $2 million in stock-based compensation in the quarter. EBITDA for Q2 was $763,000 compared with $144,000 last year. The GAAP loss was $325,000 versus last year s $1.5 million. The non-GAAP loss was $317,000 versus non-GAAP earnings of $468,000 in Q2 2019. The non-GAAP loss per share was $0.08 per share compared with earnings of $0.11 per share last year. This quarter there were 4.2 million average primary shares outstanding, flat with last year. On August 13, 2020, the share count was 4.6 million shares. On June 30, Net Element had $866,000 in cash, negative working capital of $1.6 million and $10.0 million in debt up from $9.3 million last quarter. In the quarter Net Element received cash from the government: a Zacks Investment Research Page 3 scr.zacks.com loan of $491,492, and an EIDL loan of $160,000, which provides a 30-year loan with a 3.5% interest

rate. In Q2 2020, Net Element had positive cash flow of $827,000, and positive free cash flow of $853,000. VALUATION Net Element shareholders are expected to own between 15% and 21.7% of the surviving company. If Mullen can reach revenues of $100 million in the next 24 months, it is entitled to another 5% of the shares leaving Net Element shareholders with 10%. If revenue is less than $80 million, then the Net Element shareholders will get another 5% leaving Mullen shareholders with 80% of the fully diluted common shares of the company. NETE shareholders can end up with an additional 6.7% of the depending on the financing NETE brings to the closing. At Net Element s current enterprise value of $52.4 million (using a $9.42 stock price) this puts the entire valuation of Mullen Technologies at between $241 million and $349 million, far less than we expect it is currently valued in the private market. We will get financial information on the privately held Mullen once the S-4 is filed. Until then, we can look at the valuations of other EV companies and see that the more established ones trade at approximately 10 times sales. If Mullen can produce and sell 5,000 MX-05 SUVs at $55,000 per car that is revenue of $275 million add to that used car sales of maybe $40 million, and 200 Dragonflys at $150,000 or another $30 million. This adds to a conservative $345 million. Ten times that is an enterprise value of $3.45 billion by 2023. Keep in mind the company should need at least another $400 million to get there and we expect much of that should be loans. If Net Element ends up post merger with 50 million shares outstanding, EV per share could be $70 per share by 2023 with no further equity dilution. Discounting that for risk and dilution and time, we could easily see a current share price over $30 per share once the deal closes. Electric Vehicle Makers Ticker Gross Revenue Revenue Revenue EBIDTA EV/21E EV/20E EV/LTM Included Enterprise Company EBITDA Margin % 2021E 2020E LTM Margin Sales Sales Sales EV/GM EV/EBITDA in Average? Value Kandi Technologies KNDI 6 25 21% NA NA 119 5% NA NA 4.9 23.0 96.2 y 584 Li Auto LI NA 10 6% NA NA 160 NA NA NA 80.4 1343.8 NA y 12,900 NIO NIO NA NA NA 3,390 2,070 1,352 NA 4.8 7.8 12.0 NA NA y 16,200 Nikola NKLA (0) 0 48% 72 0 0 -19% 218.4 NM 35909.1 74881.5 -186761.2 y 15,800 Tesla TSLA 3,440 4,070 16% 40,800 29,640 25,710 13% 8.6 11.8 13.6 85.7 101.5 y 349,000 Workhorse Group WKHS (18) (5) -2989% 149 22 0 -9694% 11.1 74.9 9016.4 -301.6 -93.0 y 1,650 Average 8.1 9.8 10.1 95,663 Zacks Investment Research Page 4 scr.zacks.com INVESTMENT THESIS Net Element is in the process of a reverse merger and has plans to sell off its payment processing business. If the deal goes according to plan, Net Element shareholders will own between 15% and 21.7% of the survivor company. Mullen Technologies is an electric car vendor that is raising money to build an assembly plant in the US for cars that are already being produced and sold in China. Its first model is expected to be delivered in the US in the first half of 2021. This transaction should make the required capital raising process faster, less costly, and require less regulatory approval. The S-4 will provide more information allowing investors to see the inherent value of Mullen and could compel the stock price higher. RISKS The proposed transaction may not occur as neither company has yet done due diligence. Nor have shareholders approved the deal. The survivor company may not be valued very highly by investors due to the high risk in the venture. It will have to raise a large amount of capital to achieve its goals. If the deal does not go through, the stock may fall to pre-deal levels and given the affect of the pandemic on Net Elements business, the stock may even decline from those levels. US relations with China could impede the success of Mullen Technologies given its reliance on a China based company. Tariffs with China have changed and could change again. OWNERSHIP Oleg Firer Kenges Rakishev The Vanguard Group Steve Wolberg BMO Nesbitt Burns Other Source: Zacks Investment Research, SEC filings Zacks Investment Research Page 5 scr.zacks.com INCOME STATEMENT Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020E Q4 2020E 31-Mar 30-Jun 30-Sep 31-Dec 31-Mar 30-Jun 30-Sep 31-Dec 2018 2019 2020E 2021E North America Transaction $14.4 $15.7 $15.9 $15.8 $15.2 $13.0 $14.0 $15.0 $59.1 $61.8 $57.14 $63.00 Yr-over-yr Growth 2.8% 9.1% 2.1% 3.9% 5.5% -17.5% -12.1% -4.8% 15.6% 4.5% -7.5% 10.3% Cost of service 11.8 13.4 13.4 13.8 12.8 11.0 11.8 11.8 50.5 52.4 47.4 52.9 Gross margin 2.6 2.3 2.5 2.0 2.3 2.0 2.2 2.3 8.6 9.4 9.7 10.1 Gross margin % 18.1% 14.6% 15.8% 12.6% 15.4% 15.1% 15.7% 15.0% 14.5% 15.2% 17.0% 16.0% International 0.684 0.7 0.9 0.9 0.7 0.7 0.8 1.0 6.6 3.2 3.2 5.0 Yr-over-yr Growth -66.1% -63.4% -45.8% -4.5% 0.0% -1.1% -10.7% 12.0% -25.5% -51.5% 0.1% 55.1% International Cost of Service 0.5 0.5 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.7 5.1 2.3 2.3 3.4 Gross Margin 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 1.6 0.9 1.0 1.7 Gross margin % 28.1% 39.0% 25.8% 20.2% 30.3% 29.7% 30.0% 30.0% 23.7% 27.8% 30.0% 33.0% Total revenues 15.0 16.5 16.8 16.6 15.8 13.7 14.8 16.0 65.8 65.0 60.4 68.0 Yr-to-yr Growth -5.9% 0.1% -2.5% 3.4% 5.3% -16.8% -12.0% -3.9% 9.5% -1.2% -7.1% 12.7% Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 12.3 13.9 14.1 14.5 13.3 11.5 12.4 12.5 55.6 54.7 49.7 56.3 Gross Margin 2.8 2.6 2.7 2.2 2.5 2.2 2.4 3.5 10.2 10.3 10.7 11.7 % of Sales 18.5% 15.7% 16.3% 13.0% 16.0% 15.9% 16.5% 21.9% 15.5% 15.8% 17.7% 17.3% SG&A 2.4 2.3 2.4 2.3 2.3 1.4 1.4 1.4 9.8 9.3 6.5 6.5 Stock-based compensation 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 2.1 0.1 - Provision for loan losses 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 0.4 2.1 1.4 1.3 1.2 Depreciation and amortization 0.9 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.7 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.0 Total operating expenses 3.6 5.2 3.6 3.5 3.6 2.2 2.6 2.5 14.5 15.9 10.9 10.7 Loss from operations (0.8) (2.6) (0.9) (1.3) (1.0) (0.0) (0.1) 1.0 (4.3) (5.6) (0.2) 1.1 Loss from operations ex-one time (0.8) (0.6) (0.9) (1.3) (1.0) (0.0) (0.1) 1.0 (4.3) (5.6) (0.2) 1.1 Interest expense, net (0.2) (0.3) (0.3) (0.3) (0.3) (0.3) (0.3) (0.3) (0.8) (1.1) (1.4) (1.4) Other expense (0.1) 1.3 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 1.5 0.0 0.0 One-time charges 0.0 0.0 0.0 (1.3) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.6) (1.3) 0.0 0.0 Total non-operating expenses (0.3) 1.0 (0.2) (1.5) (0.3) (0.3) (0.3) (0.3) (0.7) (1.0) (1.4) (1.4) Pretax operating income (loss) (1.1) (1.6) (1.0) (2.8) (1.4) (0.3) (0.5) 0.6 (5.0) (6.6) (1.6) (0.3) Income tax provision 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Tax rate 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Operating Loss (1.1) (1.6) (1.0) (2.8) (1.4) (0.3) (0.5) 0.6 (5.0) (6.6) (1.6) (0.3) Minority interest 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Net loss to common stock (1.1) (1.5) (1.0) (2.8) (1.4) (0.325) (0.4) 0.6 (4.9) (6.5) (1.6) (0.3) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (0.0) (0.0) 0.0 (0.0) 0.1 (0.1) 0.0 0.0 0.3 (0.0) 0.1 0.0 Comprehensive loss (1.1) (1.5) (1.0) (2.8) (1.2) (0.4) (0.4) 0.6 (4.6) (6.5) (1.6) (0.3) Earnings ex-one time charge (1.1) (1.5) (1.0) (1.5) (1.4) (0.3) (0.4) 0.6 (4.3) (5.1) (1.6) (0.3) Stock-based compensation 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 2.1 0.1 0.0 Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings (1.1) 0.468 (1.0) (1.4) (1.3) (0.317) (0.4) 0.6 (4.2) (3.1) (1.5) (0.3) Yr-to-yr Growth -27.7% -153.2% 12.1% 68.3% 20.1% -167.7% -58.1% -144.7% -40% -26% -50.5% -80.7% GAAP EPS ($0.29) ($0.37) ($0.24) ($0.68) ($0.33) ($0.08) ($0.09) $0.14 ($1.28) ($1.60) ($0.36) ($0.06) Non-GAAP EPS ($0.28) $0.11 ($0.24) ($0.35) ($0.32) ($0.08) ($0.09) $0.14 ($1.07) ($0.76) ($0.35) ($0.06) Yr-to-yr Growth -29% -149% 5% 58% 13.5% -168.1% -62.1% -140.0% -69.7% -29.1% -54.2% -81.7% Share outstanding 3.9 4.2 4.2 4.1 4.1 4.2 4.6 4.6 3.9 4.0 4.4 4.6 Yr-to-yr Growth 1% 9% 6% 6% 5.8% -0.6% 10.7% 11.8% 96.6% 4.5% 8.3% 5.0% Fully diluted shares 3.9 4.2 4.2 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.8 4.0 4.1 4.1 Yr-to-yr Growth -19% -13% -15% -16% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 120.1% -16.7% 0.0% 17.5% Adjusted EBITDA 0.063 0.144 (0.082) (0.539) (0.221) 0.763 0.655 1.700 (1.734) (0.414) 2.897 4.030 Source: Zacks Investment Research and SEC Filings Zacks Investment Research Page 6 scr.zacks.com BALANCE SHEET June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Qtr-Qtr % Change Current assets: $865,812 $606,672 Cash 43% Accounts receivable, net 5,855,538 4,021,585 46% Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,530,625 1,300,316 18% Total current assets 8,251,975 5,928,573 39% Equipment, net 0 0 0% Intangible assets, net 4,703,406 5,348,652 -12% Goodwill 7,681,186 7,681,186 0% Operating lease right-of-use asset 316,118 349,036 -9% Other long term 730,185 654,897 11% Total assets 21,682,870 19,962,344 9% Current liabilities: Accounts payable $5,360,103 $4,509,311 19% Deferred revenue 1,291,703 2,001,091 -35% Accrued expenses 2,121,161 930,912 128% Notes payable (current portion) 936,391 909,086 3% Operating lease liability (current portion) 68,859 101,777 -32% Due to related parties 81,591 75,355 8% Total current liabilities 9,859,808 8,527,532 16% Operating lease liability (net of current) 247,259 247,259 0% Notes payable (non-current portion) 8,986,881 8,352,627 8% Total liabilities 19,093,948 17,127,418 11% STOCKHOLDERS'DEFICIT Common stock 419 412 2% Paid in capital 185,496,940 185,337,965 0% Accumulated other comp income (loss) (2,209,363) (2,143,374) 3% Accumulated deficit (180,442,122) (180,116,849) 0% Noncontrolling interest (256,952) (243,227) 6% Total stockholders'deficit 2,588,922 2,834,927 -9% Total liabilities and stockholders'deficit 21,682,870 19,962,345 9% Net Cash (152,170) 606,672 -125% Current and Quick Ratio 0.8 0.7 20% Working Capital (1,607,833) (2,598,959) -38% Total Debt 10,004,863 9,337,068 7% Debt/TA 46% 47% -1% DSO 38.9 23.2 68% Source: SEC Filings Yr- Yr % June 30, 2019 Change $840,17027% 5,073,168 -22% 978,737 -9% 6,892,075 -16% 16,205 -100% 6,237,789 -16% 9,007,752 -15% 442,094 -26% 655,1800% 23,251,095 -15% $5,274,782 -15% 449,451 106% 1,700,003 -66% 224,364 175% 61,108 13% 200,694-72% 7,910,402 -12% 380,986 -35% 7,074,97840% 15,366,3667% 4107% 185,267,0541% (2,252,261) -5% (174,950,546)4% (179,928) 74% 7,884,729 -62% 23,251,095 -15% 415,11227% 0.9-4% (1,018,327)-3% 7,500,036 42% 32% 68% 28.1 -25% Zacks Investment Research Page 7 scr.zacks.com CASH FLOWS YR 2018 Mar. 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Sept 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2019 YR 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 3 month 3 month 3 month 3 month 3 month 3 month Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (4,936,182) $ (1,120,847) $ (1,537,445) $ (1,010,629) $ (2,789,461) $ (6,458,382) $ (1,366,216) $ (325,272) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Non controlling interest (86,551) (13,966) (40,225) (28,783) (23,287) (106,261) (11,228) (13,725) Share based compensation 142,017 15,006 2,005,841 15,008 15,007 2,050,862 38,400 7,499 Deferred revenues (216,742) (523,199) (523,199) 494,832 456,834 (94,732) (470,205) 360,791 Net non cash items in other income (1,202,201) - - - - - - - Impairment for goodwill 636,000 - - - 1,326,566 1,326,566 - - Depreciation and amortization 2,454,637 851,220 747,347 755,985 765,691 3,120,243 779,443 772,401 Non cash interest 73,442 14,314 7,397 14,972 20,192 56,875 12,294 34,258 (Recovery of ) provision for loan losses 16,238 10,013 (18,940) 8,927 (9,226) (9,226) 485 (9,153) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and the effect of consolidation of equity affiliates Account receivable (1,503,755) 1,151,285 13,976 (423,880) (1,005,139) (263,758) 2,520,395 (1,819,889) Prepaid expenses and other assets 384,403 253,634 415,012 (442,293) (358,571) (132,218) 364,019 (651,405) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 971,202 (875,266) (1,429,936) (182,855) 3,058,618 (1,642,618) (1,419,019) 880,841 Net cash (used in) provided by operating (3,267,492) (237,806) (360,172) (798,716) (755,955) (2,152,649) 448,368 (763,654) activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of portfolio and client acquisition (5,413,264) (651,365) (558,913) (412,204) (691,180) (2,313,662) (427,031) 67,681 costsPurchase of fixed and other assets (114,931) (413,132) (55,155) 4,659 325,628 (138,000) 6,049 (41,715) Net cash used in investing activities (5,528,195) (1,064,497) (614,068) (407,545) (365,552) (2,451,662) (420,982) 25,966 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from SBA loans - - - - - - - 651,392 Proceeds from indebtedness 2,131,500 - 1,116,500 920,184 997,816 3,034,500 155,206 19,108 Repayment of indebtedness (2,785,134) (102,700) (106,384) (110,204) 156,841 (162,447) (145,040) 145,040 Lease liability - 471,307 (29,213) (30,098) - 380,986 (31,950) (32,918) Related party advances (payments) - (171,615) 338,176 85,942 (50,032) 202,471 133,743 25,689 Net cash provided by (used in) financing (653,634) 196,992 1,319,079 865,824 1,073,615 3,455,510 111,959 808,311 activities Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (34,399) (12,497) 18,768 (6,555) 15,789 15,505 5,969 8,620 Net increase in cash (9,483,720) (1,117,808) 363,607 (346,992) (32,103) (1,133,296) 145,314 79,243 Cash at beginning of period 11,733,271 2,249,551 1,131,743 1,495,350 1,148,358 2,249,551 1,116,255 1,261,569 Cash at end of period 2,249,551 1,131,743 1,495,350 1,148,358 1,116,255 1,116,255 1,261,569 1,340,812 Cash paid during the period for: Interest 773,737 230,789 245,135 255,069 - 730,993 336,120 - Taxes 61,871 46,932 56,909 16,703 - 120,544 - - Operating cash flow (3,119,342) (767,459) 640,776 250,312 (237,684) (114,055) (1,017,027) 826,799 Free cash flow (8,647,537) (1,831,956) 26,708 (157,233) (603,236) (2,565,717) (1,438,009) 852,765 Source: SEC Filings Zacks Investment Research Page 8 scr.zacks.com HISTORICAL STOCK PRICE Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Investment Research Page 9 scr.zacks.com DISCLOSURES The following disclosures relate to relationships between Zacks Small-Cap Research (Zacks SCR), a division of Zacks Investment Research (ZIR), and the 