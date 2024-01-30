(Alliance News) - Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday said it aimed to continue momentum into the second half as it reported profit and revenue growth for the first financial half.

The Dhaka-based generic pharmaceutical products and active ingredients' manufacturer said pretax profit rose 10% to BDT3.90 billion, around GBP28.1 million, in the six months to December 31 from BDT3.54 billion a year ago.

Net revenue climbed 12% to BDT22.06 billion from BDT19.68 billion. Cost of goods sold increased 13% to BDT12.26 billion from BDT10.81 billion.

Chair Ahmed Rahman said: "Operationally, we have continued to strengthen our portfolio over the period with 15 new product launches in Bangladesh and have received important approvals from the US FDA and the Australian TGA. We look forward to continuing this momentum into the second half of the year."

Beximco shares rose 11% to 38.70 pence each on Tuesday afternoon in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

