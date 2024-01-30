Gresham House Renewable EnergyVCT2 - venture capital trust - Reports net asset value fell to 55.4 pence in the year to September 30 from 91.3p the year prior. Explains this reduction is due to the payment of dividends totalling 18.5p per share mainly generated out of the proceeds from the partial sale in April, and also the consequence of a reduction in value of the remaining portfolio. Dividend for the year totalled 18.5p, with a further 7.5p paid since the year-end. Optimistic that realisations in respect of the remaining portfolio can be made in 2024.

Current stock price: 88 pence

