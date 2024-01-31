By Andrea Figueras

H&M Hennes & Mauritz said it has promoted the head of its core brand, Daniel Erver, to chief executive officer and president.

He will succeed Helena Helmersson, who has decided to step down after 26 years at the company and four years as CEO, the Swedish fashion retailer said Wednesday.

Erver, who has worked for 18 years at the company, takes over as CEO with immediate effect. He will retain responsibility for the H&M brand and no successor will be appointed, the company said.

Meanwhile, the fashion retailer said it swung to a net profit of 1.59 billion Swedish kronor ($152.7 million) for its fiscal fourth quarter ended Nov. 30 from a net loss of SEK864 million in the year-earlier period. However, analysts had forecast a net profit of SEK3.19 billion for the period, according to a FactSet-compiled poll of estimates.

Profit a year earlier was hurt by higher costs and the wind-down of its profitable business in Russia, after it decided to exit the country due to the war in Ukraine.

Sales for the quarter were flat on year at SEK62.65 billion, up from SEK62.63 billion in the third quarter but missing analysts' forecasts of SEK62.9 billion, according to a FactSet data.

H&M backed its target for fiscal 2024 of a 10% operating margin and said it expects profitability to exceed this over time.

The retailer said it will maintain its dividend of SEK6.50 at share.

Write to Andrea Figueras at andrea.figueras@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-24 0302ET