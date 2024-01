BENGALURU, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's Larsen and Toubro reported third-quarter profit below estimates on Tuesday as government spending on infrastructure tapered ahead of a national election.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 29.47 billion rupees ($355 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimate of 33.04 billion rupees as per LSEG data. ($1 = 83.0890 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)