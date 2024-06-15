Net Holding AS is a Turkey-based holding company active in the tourism sector with duty-free store management, hotel management, real estate development and other touristic services. The Company's activities include the management of cafes, casinos, duty-free shops and book stores, publishing books for tourists and children, limousine services, and the operation of gift and souvenir shops under the Bazaar54 brand name. It maintains its activities in the hotel management and entertainment sectors in Turkey and abroad. The Companyâs hotels are Merit Halki Palace, Merit Sahmaran and Merit Crystal Cover Hotel & Casino, among others. As of March 30, 2012, the Companyâs subsidiaries included Gokova Turizm Tic. ve San. A.S, Loytas Laleli Otelcilik Yatirim Tur. ve Tic. A.S and Netel Net Otelcilik Yatirim ve Isl. A.S., among others.