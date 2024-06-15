Net Holding A.S. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was TRY 3,204.6 million compared to TRY 1,872.1 million a year ago. Net income was TRY 214.73 million compared to TRY 466.43 million a year ago.
