MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander on Wednesday said its net profit in the fourth quarter rose 28% compared to the same quarter in 2022 thanks to higher lending income in Europe and Brazil.

The euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value booked a net profit of 2.93 billion euros , up from 2.29 billion euros a year ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Santander to book a net profit of 2.64 billion euros.

Santander has relied in the past on Latin America to cope with adverse conditions in Europe but has also been betting recently on customer growth and higher interest rates in Europe to boost revenue.

Santander's net interest income (NII), or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 9.5% year-on-year in the quarter to 11.12 billion euros, more than the 10.93 billion expected by analysts.

($1 = 0.9244 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)