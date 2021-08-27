Net : 2021 4Q Earning Reviews

NET HOLDİNG A.Ş.

Earning Reviews / 2021 1H

Hotels and casinos in the TRNC remained closed from 04 January 2021 to 15 April 2021 and were able to provide service for only 2.5 months during the first half of 2021.

Our casino in Bulgaria reopened in 01.03.2021 and providing service since then. Montenegro, on the other hand, accepting guests since May 21, 2020.

The casino renovation process in Croatia has been completed during the lock-down period and started its activities as of 18.06.2021.

lock-down period and started its activities as of 18.06.2021. Due to the measures taken by the public authorities, EBITDA of our hotels and casinos in TRNC was realized under our desired levels in the first six months of 2021.

However, despite all the negative effects of the epidemic, EBITDA of our Balkan operations in the first half of 2021, has reached its highest level since the establishment of the casinos.

Accordingly;

Net Holding's consolidated sales decreased from 195.7mn TL (28.6mn USD) in 2020 1H, to 179.7mn TL (20.6mn USD) in 2021 1H. (-8.2% TL terms, -27.8% USD terms)

(-8.2% TL terms, -27.8% USD terms) Consolidated EBITDA for 2021 1H increased to 14.1mn TL (1.6mn USD) from 13.2mn TL (1.9mn USD) in 2020 1H. (+6.6% TL terms, -16.2% USD terms)

increased to 14.1mn TL (1.6mn USD) from 13.2mn TL (1.9mn USD) in 2020 1H. The Cash position of the Company escalated from 414.4mn TL (60.6mn USD) in 2020 1H, to 619.1mn TL (71.1mn USD) in 2021 1H , by providing new resources from long-term foreign loans. (+49.4% TL terms, +17.4% USD terms)

escalated from 414.4mn TL (60.6mn USD) in 2020 1H, to 619.1mn TL (71.1mn USD) in 2021 1H The Net Debt position of the Company increased due to forex volatility; as 1,751.6 mn TL (201.2mn USD) in 2021 1H vs. 1,379.8TL (201.7mn USD) in 2020 1H. (+27% TL terms, -0.2% USD terms)

According to new CMB regulation, rent costs (including buildings in operation, equipment etc.) are now required to be recorded in balance sheet, in the asset side as «Right of Use Assets», and in the liabilities side as «Right of Use Liabilities». However, as per the requirements of CMB, rent costs are recorded as part of debt in the liabilities side instead of a separate item named «Right of Use Liabilities». To clarify, new regulation implementation resulted in an increase in total debt in B&S, however, this item is not a bank loan or any financial institution debt. In balance sheet, total debt of 2,704.6mn TL includes 2,370.7mn TL financial debt and 333.9mn TL «Right of Use Liabilities».