Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight announces a dramatic boost to the capability of its Emmy® Award-winning internet media transport offering, the Nimbra 400 encoders, to meet the growth in richer and more interactive events production with the upgraded Nimbra 414.

The new version of the Nimbra 414, increases channel density and support for UHD content, making the Nimbra 414 encoder/decoder family now perfectly placed to help broadcasters deliver more immersive productions that enhance viewer engagement.

Professional media transport over the internet is rapidly transforming the broadcast industry, enabling broadcasters and service providers to reach new locations faster and more cost-efficiently than ever before. The Nimbra 400 supports all key ARQ technologies, including RIST, SRT, and Zixi, which enable operators to leverage the ubiquitous availability of the unmanaged internet at a cost point that allows the cost-efficient monetization of new events.

Now, with the integration of the Nimbra 400 family into Net Insight's Nimbra Edge and Nimbra Connect iT IP media transport platforms, broadcasters can manage, dynamically route and deliver live video content from almost any global location.

With Nimbra 414, the Net Insight Nimbra 400 supports the growth in Tier 1 and Tier 2 events. As well as, the explosion of the new sub-Tier 1 events that are monetized on on-demand and OTT platforms. The Nimbra 400 delivers small to medium channel density over low-cost, unmanaged IP networks, using its flexible x86 COTS platform and agile software-based architecture. Therefore, it enables content owners and network service providers to rapidly configure and deploy network connections across the globe.

With the ability to flexibly configure a Nimbra 414 node as encoder and/or decoder, the Nimbra 414 can support multi-camera events alongside reverse video channels and an IP data channel for studio - event interactivity.



"We're elevating event production to new heights with our Nimbra 400 encoders, setting a new standard for UHD content and ultra-reliable streaming. This enhancement not only reaffirms our leadership in professional internet media transport but also empowers broadcasters and content creators to deliver more immersive and engaging experiences," says Christer Bohm, vice president product management at Net Insight. "Our technology is designed for today's dynamic media landscape, ensuring that our clients can captivate audiences worldwide with unparalleled quality and efficiency."

