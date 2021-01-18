Log in
NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)

(NETI B)
Net Insight : 18/01/2021 Changes in Net Insight's organization and management

01/18/2021
The reorganization means that the HR department will be transferred to the CFO, Joakim Schedvins, who is responsible for finance, legal and IT. The increased collaboration and coordination between HR and Finance will benefit the strategic goals of Net Insight's business plan for 2021, to improve agile work and build the internal culture.

In June 2020, Mårten Blixt was appointed in the new role of Chief Commercial Officer to create a combined sales and marketing organization, and his role is now supplemented with responsibility for corporate communication as well. The Corporate Development department will not remain as a separate unit and in connection with this, Marcus Sandberg, VP Corporate Development & Communication, has decided to leave the company.

'Our reorganization clarifies roles and responsibilities that facilitate work moving forward, so that we become more efficient and can focus on our long-term goals,' says Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight. 'I want to take the opportunity to thank Marcus Sandberg for his important efforts at Net Insight and wish him best of luck in his future endeavors.'

As a result of the changes, the Executive Management team will from April 1st consist of: Crister Fritzson, CEO; Joakim Schedvins, CFO; Mårten Blixt, CCO; Per Lindgren, CTO; Ulrik Rohne, COO; Christer Bohm, VP Product Management and Ken Graham, VP Resource Optimization.

For further information, please contact:
Crister Fritzson, CEO at Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, crister.fritzson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) is defining new ways to deliver media, opening up opportunities for content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises to produce and deliver the future of live sport, news and online content. The company is driving the transformation to IP, virtualization and cloud workflows and has built the market's most open and cloud-ready media delivery platform for contribution, distribution, live production, and orchestration.

For over 20 years the world's leading media brands have trusted Net Insight and the company is recognized for having set the benchmark for media transport. Now Net Insight is combining its broadcast heritage and R&D expertise with the deep IP knowledge gained from developing its own streaming solution to evolve Nimbra, its Emmy® Award winning video transport solution, for the new media era. With a strong vision for the future of IP and cloud, Net Insight is helping the world's leading media brands to simply and cost-effectively produce and deliver content to viewers anywhere.

Net Insight also offers ScheduALL, a software solution for intelligent resource planning and optimization.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight
LinkedIn: @Net Insight, www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/

Disclaimer

Net Insight AB published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 21:25:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
