Net Insight : 2020 European Women´s Handball Championship with Mobilelinks and Net Insight

The 2020 European Women´s Handball Championship is taking place on 3-20 December in Herning and Kolding in Denmark.

Mobilelinks, Net Insight´s strategic partner is supporting the event by supplying contribution over both satellite and fiber from two top sport events in Denmark using remote production. The world feeds are distributed over satellite, but we implemented a redundancy plan over fiber, so the crew from remote sites can take over if any illness.

At the same time, Midtjylland played Liverpool at home in Herning in the UEFA Champions League. Another node was added for both SDI transports and ethernet for extended coverage of the match.