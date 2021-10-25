Net Insight : 25/10/2021 Net Insight and Grass Valley take ultra-reliable cloud and IP media delivery workflows to the next level

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight announces that it has joined the GV Media Universe (GVMU) Alliance, Grass Valley's ecosystem of qualified partners that aims to enable media organizations to leverage the power of the cloud to deliver more content easily and efficiently. Net Insight's platforms bring a complete range of agile and secure media delivery solutions for cloud, IP, and virtualized networks, allowing broadcast industry players to create frictionless, high-quality, low-latency live video workflows.

Net Insight's hyper-scale cloud media delivery platform Nimbra Edge, ensures synchronization and is the industry-first to support all major industry re-transmission (ARQ) standards (RIST, SRT, Zixi), enabling service providers to deploy any mix of private, hybrid, or public cloud networks without being locked into any particular vendor or technology.

Net Insight offers a scalable, open, and standards-based video infrastructure enabling media organizations to spin new channels and workflows up or down in minutes and deliver content in any format. Net Insight´s Media Pro Application, a fully programmable, adaptable, and scalable virtualized media function enables high data volumes of ST 2022 and ST 2110 IP video, audio and data to be demanding live events and production workflows.

Net Insight and Grass Valley have worked closely as technology alliance partners across a range of customers such as Globo TV, LinkedIn, and Red Bee Media, delivering cutting-edge cloud-based live video and remote production workflows, as well as, an industry-leading uncompressed and secure restricted delivery of approved IP media between operation centers on the 100GE wide area network, leveraging the IP Media Trust Boundary feature which strictly controls which IP media traffic is allowed to pass.

"Grass Valley has been a valuable solution partner for years and we're excited to move our collaboration forward by joining the Grass Valley Media Universe," says Crister Fritzson, Net Insight CEO. "We both share a common vision - to support the broadcasting industry's transition to innovative cloud and distributed workflows that will revolutionize content delivery and viewing experiences. Our market-leading, fully open solution portfolios are the perfect fit for Grass Valley's ecosystem of cloud-based tools, services, and pre-qualified solutions that aim to change how live media is produced."

"We're excited to see Net Insight joining our ever-growing Grass Valley Media Universe," says Sydney Lovely, Chief Technology Officer at Grass Valley. "Together, we're committed to delivering the most innovative solutions that support the media industry's transition to a cloud-first software-based future. Net Insight's open and standards-based cloud and IP solutions bring mission-critical capabilities and add to the interoperability of our partner ecosystem."

For further information, please contact:

Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, crister.fritzson@netinsight.net

Platform Communications for Net Insight

netinsight@platformcomms.com

Nana Rodaki/Leszek Rzesniowiecki

+44 (0) 745 5515 9523

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) is defining new ways to deliver media, opening up opportunities for content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers, and enterprises to produce and deliver the future of live sport, news and online content. The company is driving the transformation to IP, virtualization and cloud workflows and has built the market's most open and cloud-ready media delivery platform for contribution, distribution, live production, and orchestration.

For over 20 years the world's leading media brands have trusted Net Insight and the company is recognized for having set the benchmark for media transport. Now Net Insight is combining its broadcast heritage and R&D expertise with the deep IP knowledge gained from developing its own streaming solution to evolve Nimbra, its Emmy® Award winning video transport solution, for the new media era. With a strong vision for the future of IP and cloud, Net Insight is helping the world's leading media brands to simply and cost-effectively produce and deliver content to viewers anywhere.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight

LinkedIn: @Net Insight, www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/

About Grass Valley

For more information, please visit www.grassvalley.com/