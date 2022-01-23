Log in
    NETI B   SE0000366098

NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)

(NETI B)
Net Insight : Meet Our Talents – Alan, our Head of Customer Success and Support

01/23/2022 | 05:44pm EST
How did you learn of Net Insight and take an interest in your position?

A friend of mine was working at Net insight's Support team at that time and recommended me to apply for the position as Support Engineer. I found Net Insight very interesting, and I like to learn new things to improve my experiences both within technology knowledge and customer focus related knowledge. Also, to work in the broadcast media industry was very appealing.

What is your role at Net Insight?

My current role is the Head of Customer Success and Support department.

What do you do during a typical workday?

As Head of Customer Success and Support, me and my team are often the first points of contact for our customers. Whether they run into a problem, are in the middle of performing a network upgrade, improving their business processes or looking for extra functionalities, we are there to help.

How is working at Net Insight?

Every day is different and brings unexpected moments and new situations. But that is exactly why I like my role and job so much.

Describe Net Insight with three words.

Innovative, Committed, Fun!

What challenges are you looking forward to solving in the future?

I am looking forward to helping and making our customers even more successful using Net Insight´s products and solutions.

Disclaimer

Net Insight AB published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 399 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
Net income 2020 237 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net cash 2020 237 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 960 M 214 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Crister Mikael Fritzson Chief Executive Officer
Joakim Schedvins Chief Financial Officer
Margot Gunilla Fransson Chairman
Per Lindgren Chief Technology Officer
Ulrik Rohne Chief Operating Officer
