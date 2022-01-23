Net Insight : Meet Our Talents – Alan, our Head of Customer Success and Support

How did you learn of Net Insight and take an interest in your position?

A friend of mine was working at Net insight's Support team at that time and recommended me to apply for the position as Support Engineer. I found Net Insight very interesting, and I like to learn new things to improve my experiences both within technology knowledge and customer focus related knowledge. Also, to work in the broadcast media industry was very appealing.

What is your role at Net Insight?

My current role is the Head of Customer Success and Support department.

What do you do during a typical workday?

As Head of Customer Success and Support, me and my team are often the first points of contact for our customers. Whether they run into a problem, are in the middle of performing a network upgrade, improving their business processes or looking for extra functionalities, we are there to help.

How is working at Net Insight?

Every day is different and brings unexpected moments and new situations. But that is exactly why I like my role and job so much.

Describe Net Insight with three words.

Innovative, Committed, Fun!

What challenges are you looking forward to solving in the future?

I am looking forward to helping and making our customers even more successful using Net Insight´s products and solutions.