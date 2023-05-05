|
Net Insight : Q1 report
Presentation of Net Insight's interim report January - March 2023
Net Insight AB has published its Interim report January - March 2023, on May 3, 2023 at 7:30 am CEST.
Sweden
BOX 1200, 171 23 SOLNA
+46 8 685 04 00
info@netinsight.net
United States
Net Insight (Aperi)
770 Paseo Camarillo
Suite 320
Camarillo, California, 93010
USinfo@netinsight.net
Singapore
Net Insight PTE.LTD
81 Ubi Avenue 4, #10-15 UB.ONE
Singapore 408830
+65 6636 2350
Fax: +65 6636 3235
APACinfo@netinsight.net
United Arab Emirates
P.O. Box 25906
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Location: Concord Tower, Office 2607, Media City
+971 4 429 8600
Fax: +971 4 429 8615
MEinfo@netinsight.net
|Sales 2022
|
475 M
46,3 M
46,3 M
|Net income 2022
|
54,0 M
5,26 M
5,26 M
|Net cash 2022
|
276 M
26,9 M
26,9 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|41,1x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
|
1 820 M
177 M
177 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|5,81x
|EV / Sales 2022
|4,12x
|Nbr of Employees
|131
|Free-Float
|59,7%
|Chart NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution