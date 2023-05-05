Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Net Insight AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NETI B   SE0000366098

NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)

(NETI B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:18:19 2023-05-05 am EDT
5.055 SEK   -0.79%
04:49aNet Insight : Q1 report
PU
05/03Net Insight : Interim Report January – March 2023
PU
05/03Net Insight Interim Report January – March 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Net Insight : Q1 report

05/05/2023 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS

Presentation of Net Insight's interim report January - March 2023

Net Insight AB has published its Interim report January - March 2023, on May 3, 2023 at 7:30 am CEST.

Read more

NEWSLETTER

What's new at Net Insight

Get the latest news about producing, managing and delivering the future of live sport & events.

Sweden

BOX 1200, 171 23 SOLNA

+46 8 685 04 00

info@netinsight.net

United States

Net Insight (Aperi)
770 Paseo Camarillo
Suite 320
Camarillo, California, 93010
USinfo@netinsight.net

Singapore

Net Insight PTE.LTD
81 Ubi Avenue 4, #10-15 UB.ONE
Singapore 408830

+65 6636 2350
Fax: +65 6636 3235

APACinfo@netinsight.net

United Arab Emirates

P.O. Box 25906
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Location: Concord Tower, Office 2607, Media City
+971 4 429 8600
Fax: +971 4 429 8615
MEinfo@netinsight.net

Attachments

Disclaimer

Net Insight AB published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 08:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
04:49aNet Insight : Q1 report
PU
05/03Net Insight : Interim Report January – March 2023
PU
05/03Net Insight Interim Report January – March 2023
AQ
05/03Net Insight AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/02Net Insight expands presence in the Americas with new Head of Sync Sales
AQ
05/02Net Insight AB Expands Presence in the Americas
CI
05/02Net Insight AB Appoints Lance Craft as New Head of Sync Sales Americas
CI
04/21Net Insight Annual Report 2022 published
AQ
04/19Net Insight : Invitation to Net Insight's Q1 repo...
PU
04/19Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interim report January – March 2023
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 475 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
Net income 2022 54,0 M 5,26 M 5,26 M
Net cash 2022 276 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 820 M 177 M 177 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,81x
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Net Insight AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Crister Mikael Fritzson Chief Executive Officer
Joakim Schedvins Chief Financial Officer
Margot Gunilla Fransson Chairman
Per Lindgren Group CTO & Head-Synch
Mats Herolf Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)-15.85%177
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-4.07%187 179
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.12.69%48 634
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.67.54%44 196
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.11.53%41 723
NOKIA OYJ-14.61%22 662
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer